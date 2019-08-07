Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Really Invited Tristan Thompson To True’s First Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian claimed that Tristan Thompson didn’t ‘speak’ to Khloe Kardashian at True’s birthday party in the ‘KUWTK’ Season 17 trailer, but Koko didn’t regret sending out the invite to her ex.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, really did want Tristan Thompson, 28, at their daughter True’s first birthday party in April, despite what played out in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 17 trailer that dropped on Aug. 6. Kim Kardashian, 38, slammed her sister’s ex in the dramatic teaser — “He doesn’t even speak to Khloé. Khloé invited you. Be f**king cordial” — which was immediately followed by a clip of Khloe crying at the birthday bash. And although Khloe said “this whole thing just sucks” at the bash, Khloe knew that a no-show from True’s father would’ve been much worse.

“I didn’t do it [invite Tristan to the party] because I thought [True] was going to remember this first party,” Khloe admitted on the May 20 episode of Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast, explaining that she opted for the extravagant unicorn theme because Khloe herself needed a “happy and heavenly place” that day. Instead, the Good American co-founder was thinking of the future. “But there will be pictures. I know she’s going to want to look back at her childhood memories, like we all do. Me and my sisters we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums,” Khloe explained, adding, “I want to give her the same thing.”

Surprisingly, Khloe even showered her ex with compliments despite the relative freshness of his scandal with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21. “I know her dad is a great person,” Khloe told Laura Wasser, even though Jordyn claimed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissed her on the lips at his house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. Speaking on Tristan’s merits as a father, Khloe added, “I know how much he loves and cares about her. So I want him to be there.” As for how exactly Khloe and Tristan’s first reunion since the NBA star’s (second) scandal went, Khloe revealed, “It was, you know, civilized, and we did it.” Khloe was especially careful, as she’s a “big believer” in energy and thinks that True “does know” what’s happening between her separated parents.

Tristan even made a cameo on Khloe’s Instagram Story at their daughter’s party! A party attendee filmed the basketball player holding up True’s head as Khloe held their little one, no animosity detected between the parents. Despite the drama that played out throughout Season 16 of KUWTK, Khloe has done her best to maintain that amicable relationship with the father of her child. After a fan assumed that she “hates” Tristan, Khloe clapped back in July, “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual.”