Kenya Moore Shows Off Her Gorgeous Long Hair & Fans Are Here For It: ‘Inches’

Kenya Moore went au naturale on Instagram on August 6, when she shared a gorgeous selfie & revealed that her unbelievably long hair was 100% her own.

Kenya Moore’s got luscious long locks and she wants the world to know! The 48-year-old reality star perfected the art of the humble brag on August 6 when posting a stunning selfie where she revealed that her hair care line, Kenya Moore Hair, has been helping grow her strands immensely. The RHOA star shared the pic to her Instagram page and was seen sporting some seriously voluminous hair! “Thank you @kenyamoorehair #allmine #noweave,” she wrote in one part of her caption, revealing that her locks were very much her own!

Fans couldn’t help but obsesses over Kenya’s stunning selfie and gorgeous hair. “😍😍😍 i love your natural look” one comment read while another said: “Naturally beautiful you are.” “I love your hair. ❤️❤️❤️It’s absolutely beautiful. Right let them know no weave. I’ve long hair like you and people swear it’s a weave or I’m mixed,” another remarked, relating to Kenya’s post on a personal level. Her dedicated followers absolutely raved over her look. “😍😍 INCHES,” one person wrote below the pic.

Kenya’s got a lot going for her because just one day before showing off her gorgeous locks, she flaunted her fit body on Instagram. The reality star posted a pic in a tight crop top which revealed her toned tummy, and dished on how she maintains her figure. While promoting the diet supplements she uses, the Bravo star looked incredible and everyone took notice. Kenya is on a roll with sharing jaw-dropping selfies this week!

Kenya has been looking fierce while filming the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s been looking equally as fierce on the gram as well! Check out her au naturale look above!