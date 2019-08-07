Kenya Moore Reveals Baby Brooklyn, 9 Mos., Has 2 Teeth Growing In With Sweet New Photos

We can’t believe Brooklyn already 9 months old! To celebrate, Kenya Moore’s daughter shows off her budding grin in the cutest red dress.

Kenya Moore‘s daughter Brooklyn is one of the cutest babies on Instagram! In an adorable set of new photos posted Wednesday, August 7, she is seen happy and smiling, giving her followers a peek at her two growing bottom teeth. We first spotted the baby’s new additions last week, after Kenya, 48, posted a video of her little girl laughing in bed — and now, the 9-month-old has two more pearly whites on the way!

“9 months!!! I can crawl, I have 2 more teeth coming up top and I’m pulling myself up!” the caption, written by Kenya, reads. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star — writing as Brooklyn — also reveals, “My first word is ‘neighborhood’ no one believes my mommy but I did say it!” In the pictures, bare-foot Brooklyn is sitting on a kitchen counter and wearing a sweet red-and-white floral dress adorned with ruffles. The baby completes her fashionable look with a white bow headband, which she was also wearing five days earlier. Perhaps the teething Brooklyn has a new favorite accessory?

Although she’s only 9-months, Brooklyn already has her very own Instagram account with 125,000 followers — proving she’s destined to be a star, just like her mom. “I’m a miracle baby join me for milk & cookies and of course tea,” Brooklyn’s bio reads. Kenya delivered her first child on November 4, 2018 via emergency C-section — and was considered a “miracle” baby by Kenya after she and husband Marc Daly, 45, conceived via in vitro fertilization. The baby arrived weeks before her due date, which was Thanksgiving.

Followers can’t seem to get enough of the photos, commenting on Instagram that “she is the cutest baby girl” and that Kenya’s daughter is “so beautiful.” Happy 9-months to Brooklyn!