Kate Hudson Jokes About Stripped-Down Mag Cover Being Banned From Stores: ‘We Sold A Bunch’

Seventeen years after Kate Hudson’s revealing ‘InStyle’ magazine cover was banned from some stores, she’s opened up about why she has no regrets over the shoot.

Kate Hudson helped InStyle magazine celebrate its 25th anniversary by writing an essay detailing her history with the magazine. That included, of course, her first solo shoot for the cover, which took place in 2001 when she was just 22 years old. At the time, Kate was a rising star, and she stripped down almost completely naked for the mag cover. In the pic, Kate’s arms and legs are strategically covering her unmentionables, and she’s wearing nothing but a gold ankle bracelet while sitting atop a fluffy white blanket.

“To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off,” Kate admitted in her 25th anniversary essay. “People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. Always have!” Then, in a video for the magazine’s website, she added, “This got banned from certain shops or establishments because it was not appropriate. It was deemed inappropriate. Whatever! We sold a whole bunch of them! You’re sort of like…come on. I’m not showing anything. I’m covering everything up. I guess I was sexy then.”

Clearly, Kate is able to look back on her mag being banned and laugh about it! In her essay, she also opened up about where her life is now, 17 years later. “Things are really good,” she gushed. “My life is a bit of a juggling act with kids in completely different stages of their lives — at 15, 8 and 7 months. Plus, it’s challenging once you’re outnumbered.”

These days, Kate said she would describe herself as “thoughtful, studious and generous,” which is quite different from the words she would use for her 1996 self, “Adventurous, fiery and ambitious.” One thing hasn’t changed, though — she’s still gracing the covers of InStyle to this day!