Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley: The Truth About When They Got Back Together & How They’re Doing

After calling it quits in June, Porsha and Dennis have reconciled. But a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re taking things slow.

In case you haven’t heard, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 37, and fiancé Dennis McKinley, 39, are back together! As a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “Very recently, Porsha decided to give things a try again and get back together with Dennis — who has stepped it up more and more. She knows they have a child together and it’s in PJ‘s best interest.” The couple welcomed their 4-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena (PJ for short) back on March 22, and documented their pregnancy and relationship struggles on a spin-off reality series Porsha’s Having a Baby. “She and Dennis have a lot of love there, and most of her RHOA co-stars have really supported her through this,” the source continued.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, got engaged after Porsha announced her pregnancy. The engagement was confirmed on RHOA‘s Season 11 finale, and Dennis pulled out all the stops, including decking out a venue with rose petals and having Porsha serenaded by her favorite artist Lil’ Mo. Does that mean the duo — who were originally planning to wed on New Year’s Eve — could tie the knot soon? Not so fast, says our source. “They’re not wedding planning or anything like that right now, just taking it slow and one day at a time.” Porsha is, however, back to rocking her $750,000 engagement ring, which can be spotted in photos posted on her Instagram Wednesday, August 7.

Rumors began to swirl that the couple split after Porsha unfollowed Dennis on Instagram back in May. The couple vehemently shut down accusations about Dennis cheating on Porsha with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward, with the former NFL star stating, “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family.” The statement continued, “attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered [blogger Tasha K.] to create more false accusations.”

Regardless of their brief time apart, our source says baby PJ stayed the couple’s top priority. “Dennis and Porsha have always been speaking and doing the best to co-parent when it comes to PJ,” they told us. “It’s very, very recent and new again, but Porsha seems very happy.”

For her part, Porsha spoke out about the reconciliation in an interview on Wednesday, August 7. “We’re taking it one day at a time,” she told Dish Nation‘s radio show. “We’re working on it.”