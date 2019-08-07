Gabrielle Union shared a sweet and funny video of her nine-month-old daughter Kaavia watching her dad Dwyane Wade eat before crying out for him to give her a taste.

Gabrielle Union, 46, has been sharing some seriously adorable moments with her nine-month-old daughter Kaavia and her latest post is one of the cutest! The actress posted a video on Aug. 6 that shows Kaavia getting upset as she sits near her dad Dwyane Wade, 37, as he’s eating from a fork. In the clip, every time Dwayne takes a bite, the funny tot cries until he brings the fork up to her mouth for a pretend taste and she opens wide. “(like) if you don’t play when it comes to food 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👼🏾😐 #snackbreak #agt,” Gabrielle captioned the video.

The same day she posted Kaavia’s food craving, Gabrielle posted an eye-catching photo of herself flaunting a tan mesh thong-style bikini. She promoted the competition show in which she serves as a judge, America’s Got Talent, in both posts, proving she knows how to mix personal joy with boosting her successful career.

In addition to keeping at that impressive career, Gabrielle has been spending a lot of time with her daughter as well as her hubby Dwyane lately since the former professional basketball player retired earlier this year. The family of three made major headlines on the red carpet of the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 11. Little Kaavia looked like a little doll in a white dress and stole the spotlight as her parents lovingly looked on and smiled at her.

We love seeing Gabrielle’s amazing family moments and hope to see more soon!