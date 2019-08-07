Dakota Johnson Responds To Backlash After She Gets Tooth Gap Fixed: I’m ‘Sad’, Too

Thoughts and prayers for Dakota Johnson. The ‘Fifty Shades’ actress said that much like her fans, she’s just as ‘sad’ that her trademark tooth gap is now gone

“There have been some headlines about [over the] last couple of days,” Jimmy Fallon, 44, said to Dakota Johnson, 29, during the Aug. 6 episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The funnyman revealed how fans were upset over how Dakota’s trademark tooth gap was gone. “First of all, the fact that this is a news-worthy event in our world right now is pretty sha-ka-khan to me,” she said, before explaining how she lost that signature gap.

“I had a permanent retainer since I was like, 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth,” she said. “I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist, she decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded. It helped me, and my gap closed by itself. I’m really sad about it, too.” While Dakota called the fuss over her gap “sha-ka-kah” (did she mean Chaka Khan? Was this cockney rhyming slang for shocking?) she did validate her fans’ grief. “I’m sad about my gap tooth, too. So, I’d really appreciate some privacy in this time.”

“I had to deal with a whole new world of problems,” she said of this most difficult time. “[Like] getting food stuck in my tooth. Because before it would just slide right through.” However, for those brokenhearted over this missing gap, Dakota indicated that with the way that her skull is continuously growing, her gap will return. “It’s going to come back. The world of dentistry is so advanced.”

On the one hand, who knew that Dakota’s gap had such a following? On the other hand, the Fifty Shades actress did make it part of her brand. She lampooned her gap in a 2017 video for Vanity Fair. “Today I’m going to demonstrate how many things I can fit inside my gap tooth because that’s my only skill,” she said at the start of the video. Playing cards. Toothpicks. Credit Cards. The wooden coffee stirrers at your local Starbucks. $11,000. Paper Clips. Cherry stems. All fit within the gap.

With Dakota embracing the space between her two front teeth, it’s not so surprising that so many people were upset when she displayed her perfect smile at the LA premiere of The Peanut Butter Falcon on Aug. 1. After going gapless on the red carpet, fans flocked online to mourn the loss. “Gone but not forgotten,” one fan wrote. Well, much like her brief split from Chris Martin, Dakota’s gapless smile won’t last for long, and she’ll be reunited with her loved one soon enough.