Camila Cabello, Laura Marano & More Stars Stun At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood

Some of our favorite celebs arrived at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in LA on August 6 & stars like Camila Cabello & Laura Marano looked fabulous in their outfits!

The stars stepped out in their most fashionable looks for the 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at h Club in Los Angeles on August 6. One of our favorite looks of the evening came from Camila Cabello, of course, who looked fabulous in a sheer little mini dress. The 22-year-old opted to wear a sheer pale pink Zuhair Murad Spring 2019 Couture mini dress with sheer long sleeves completely covered in ruffles with massive shoulder accents. Meanwhile, the front of the skintight dress featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while her super tiny waist was cinched in with a pink leather belt and secured with a a bedazzled seashell buckle. The rest of the frock flowed out into a ruched wrap skirt and was super short, showing off her long and toned legs. Camila’s ethereal dress was covered in silver and pink sequins and she looked like The Little Mermaid in this ensemble. She topped her look off with a pair of pointy-toed sequin bedazzled pumps and dazzling Bondeye jewelry.

Also in attendance at the event was Laura Marano, 23, who chose to wear quite the bold ensemble when she arrived in a bright metallic blue velvet two-piece suit. Suits have been the hottest trend that celebs are loving this summer, so it’s no surprise that Laura followed along, and we loved her look. The blazer was super fitted and featured a seriously plunging neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and Laura chose to go completely braless underneath, showing off major cleavage. Laura’s blazer was completely open aside from the single button at the bottom, securing it closed. She paired the jacket with the matching trousers, which were high-waisted and flared at the hems. A loose wavy ponytail and some blue eyeshadow completed her monochromatic look.

Storm Reid, 16, also got the suit memo, as she arrived looking fabulous in a pinstripe Nina Ricci Fall 2019 outfit. The actress donned a sleeveless white satin peplum blouse with a sheer neckline and a ruched bodice. She styled the flowy asymmetrical blouse with a pair of high-waisted, super baggy navy pinstripe trousers. Storm also wore the matching oversized navy blazer, but chose to take it off for the red carpet. She accessorized her look with a slicked back updo, diamond hoop earrings and peep-toe mules.

Another one of our favorite looks from the evening was Hannah Brown’s black velvet midi dress. The 24-year-old Bachelorette chose to wear a skintight black velvet midi dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and one sleeve hung down, while the other was lifted up. Hannah’s dress highlighted her petite frame perfectly, while the underwire sweetheart neckline showed off major cleavage. The skirt of the dress was even sexier, as one side featured a hip-high slit, showing off her fabulously toned legs. Hannah topped her look off with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals and stunning dazzling diamond earrings. There were so many gorgeous outfits at the event, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.