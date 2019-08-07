Brad Pitt Prioritizing Time With Kids As He Works To Be The ‘Best Dad Possible’: He’s Very ‘Hands-On’

Brad Pitt’s the talk of the town after his starring turn in ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’, but there’s only one thing he’s focused on: his kids.

Brad Pitt is living his best life right now. Fresh off his critically-acclaimed role in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, the actor, 55, is looking ahead to more major roles in films like the space drama Ad Astra, and the announced sequel to World War Z. While his career is soaring, making movies isn’t his priority. He’s focusing on his six kids, a source close to the actor told PEOPLE. Brad has “worked very hard on himself to be a better, healthier person and to be the best dad possible,” an insider told the magazine. “Those were always his priorities. That his career is going well is a happy bonus that he is thrilled about.”

Brad now shares custody of his children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 — with ex-wife Angelina Jolie after a drawn-out and contentious custody battle. When he has the kids, he makes sure to spend as much time with them as possible. “Despite having help, Brad is a hands-on dad,” the insider shared. “He comes from a close family, and he has continued to be a parent who is interested in the lives of his children. Brad is not perfect,” they added. “But he is certainly a good person who deserves happiness.”

Brad has a wonderful relationship with his siblings, Doug Pitt and Julie Pitt Neal, and he wants that for his family. Angelina 100% agrees. As a source close to the Maleficent star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Brad and Angelina’s divorce actually brought the kids closer together. “They’re all very caring and protective of each other,” the source said. “They have alway been a tight unit, but their parents’ divorce made the bond between them even stronger. They still bicker sometimes, like all siblings do, but overall they get along really well.”