Pregnant Yung Miami Terrified After Shots Are Fired At Her Car As She Leaves Music Studio — Watch

Yung Miami’s vehicle was reportedly shot at while at a recording studio in Miami, according to multiple reports on August 6. Online videos show the pregnant rapper speaking to police about the alleged incident.

Yung Miami, 25, who is one half of the female rap duo City Girls, was allegedly shot at while at Circle House Studios in Miami, Florida, according to multiple reports on August 6. The pregnant rapper‘s vehicle was reportedly shot at, online videos claim, which show the rapper speaking to police. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for City Girls and Yung Miami and did not receive an immediate reply. 

Miami-Dade County PIO tells HollywoodLife the following: “There was a vehicle that was shot up in the area of the recording studio, but I don’t know the exact address, because the address our units responded to is a block off. Our units were dispatched to 135th street and NW 1st Avenue where there was a vehicle that was shot up. However, there were no injuries. We have no subject information and our detectives are actively investigating it as we speak. We have no further information at this time because it’s an open case. Our detectives are trying to follow any lead possible.”

The Instagram account, “The Neighborhood Talk”, claims to have witnessed the situation and captured a clip on a smartphone. The individual behind the camera claims that Yung Miami avoided gunshots and ran before police arrived on the scene. “I got the story first because I was standing right there,” the person captioned the video. “Caresha new G Wagon was shot at leaving Circle House…YALL need to give her better security! Poor baby was running across the street tryna run b4 police came. Smh wow prayers for her and baby 808’s protection,” read the caption of the Instagram video from the scene of the shooting.

Yung Miami, whose real name Caresha Brownlee, has not addressed the report publicly. However, she did share a video while in the studio on the night of August 5. This story is still developing. Please check back for timely updates. HollywoodLife will continue to share updates from Miami-Dade County police.

The rapper announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 11. “I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all,” she wrote.