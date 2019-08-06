See Pic
Wendy Williams Rocks Animal Print Mini Skirt Amid Rumors She’s Taken Kevin Sr. Back As Her Manager

Wendy Williams Animal Print Skirt
Wendy Williams and her estranged cheating ex-husband Kevin Hunter are desperate to keep their "legacy" alive. According to reports, Kevin is returning as the talk show host's business manager amid their relationship issues. Wendy is pictured this morning exiting her Studios after taping her daily show. Wendy and Kevin have also listed their sprawling New Jersey home for sale at $1.895 million.
Wendy Williams is seen for the first time in New York City after being body shamed by Bow Wow on Twitter. Wendy had posted a picture of herself on Twitter to which the rapper commented "They say its a hot girl summer."
Wendy Williams was looking fierce in an animal print number as she stepped out on Aug. 6! Amid rumors that she’s once again working with her ex, Kevin Hunter, she looked happy and confident while out in New York City.

Get it, Wendy! When Wendy Williams, 55, hit the streets of New York City on August 6, she was looking stylish as ever in a cheetah-print mini-skirt. The talk show host wasn’t afraid to go bold with her daytime look, which featured an all-over animal print and red and blue hues. The funky skirt was noticeably tiny and Wendy showed off her toned legs in the revealing outfit. She kept things simple up top with a plain black tee and completed her ensemble with a massive silver chain which featured a “W” pendant.

One thing’s for sure: Wendy didn’t look stressed about a thing as she galavanted around New York City. Earlier in the day she had attended a taping of her daily show, and by the time the show wrapped, she looked ready to hit the ground running. Amid the whispers that she’s once again being managed by her estranged, cheating ex Kevin Hunter, the TV host looked completely carefree and flashed a smile as she exited her studio.

Wendy has been sporting some seriously eye-catching looks as of late. Just look at the attention-grabbing outfit she slipped into on July 31. The media maven proved to be the ultimate boss lady by rocking daisy dukes, a graphic T-shirt and New York Yankees baseball cap as she made her way into NYC’s 40/40 Sports Bar.1. On Wendy’s arm was a $22,500 green Hermès Birkin bag and she looked so stylish for her big night out!

At 55, Wendy just keeps on elevating her style game with each passing day! She looks incredible in her animal print number and completely nailed this fun look.