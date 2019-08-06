Wendy Williams Rocks Animal Print Mini Skirt Amid Rumors She’s Taken Kevin Sr. Back As Her Manager

Wendy Williams was looking fierce in an animal print number as she stepped out on Aug. 6! Amid rumors that she’s once again working with her ex, Kevin Hunter, she looked happy and confident while out in New York City.

Get it, Wendy! When Wendy Williams, 55, hit the streets of New York City on August 6, she was looking stylish as ever in a cheetah-print mini-skirt. The talk show host wasn’t afraid to go bold with her daytime look, which featured an all-over animal print and red and blue hues. The funky skirt was noticeably tiny and Wendy showed off her toned legs in the revealing outfit. She kept things simple up top with a plain black tee and completed her ensemble with a massive silver chain which featured a “W” pendant.

One thing’s for sure: Wendy didn’t look stressed about a thing as she galavanted around New York City. Earlier in the day she had attended a taping of her daily show, and by the time the show wrapped, she looked ready to hit the ground running. Amid the whispers that she’s once again being managed by her estranged, cheating ex Kevin Hunter, the TV host looked completely carefree and flashed a smile as she exited her studio.

Wendy has been sporting some seriously eye-catching looks as of late. Just look at the attention-grabbing outfit she slipped into on July 31. The media maven proved to be the ultimate boss lady by rocking daisy dukes, a graphic T-shirt and New York Yankees baseball cap as she made her way into NYC’s 40/40 Sports Bar.1. On Wendy’s arm was a $22,500 green Hermès Birkin bag and she looked so stylish for her big night out!

At 55, Wendy just keeps on elevating her style game with each passing day! She looks incredible in her animal print number and completely nailed this fun look.