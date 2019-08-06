‘RHOC’ Season Premiere: Shannon Shades Gina As ‘Stupid’ For Getting A DUI

Gina started the new season of ‘RHOC’ by dealing with the ramifications of a recent DUI, and when some of the ladies found out about it, they called her ‘stupid’.

Yikes! Gina Kirschenheiter didn’t get any sympathy from her co-stars during the Aug. 6 season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, following her recent DUI. Even though she was in tears throughout most of this week’s episode, Emily told Gina that she was extremely “disappointed” in her. And when Shannon talked about Gina’s DUI with Kelly, she said that Gina was “stupid” for even getting one. Shannon basically said that it’s so easy to avoid getting a DUI in this day and age with Uber, etc., and she certainly had a point, but it still seemed harsh. Why kick a girl when she’s down?

Anyway, speaking of Shannon, she seems to be feeling better than ever now that she’s lost 40 pounds and the baggage from her marriage. She was even seen going on a date man who trims his chest, according to Kelly. And during their evening out together, Kelly also introduced Shannon to her friend, Braunwyn, who is a mom of seven children. Yes, seven. But she looks fantastic, and that made Shannon feel a bit jealous. But Shannon still seemed to love Braunwyn, so we think they’ll be best friends before we know it. Plus, Shannon also got some sort of a facelift during this week’s episode, so she’s definitely keeping up with her looks as well.

And Shannon isn’t the only one dating a new man. Kelly is also settling down and seems to be happy with her new man — a handsome plastic surgeon! She said they’ve been dating for three months, and he gifted her with dozens of roses and diamond earrings. Not bad, right?

Meanwhile, Emily has taken on the role as a single mother, as Shane is busy studying for the California BAR exam — he’s already failed it twice. And Tamra moved into a new home in her dream neighborhood and worked on mending her sons’ broken relationship — one’s a huge Trump supporter, and the other is not.

Want more drama? Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!