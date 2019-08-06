Porsha Williams & Cynthia Bailey Look Glam In New Selfie After She Reunites With BF Dennis McKinley

Smile! After reportedly rekindling her love with fiancé Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams took a gorgeous selfie with her fellow ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, Cynthia Bailey.

“Oh, juss me and my beautiful friend [Cynthia Bailey],” Porsha Williams, 38, captioned the photo she uploaded to her Instagram on Aug. 5. In the photo, Porsha and Cynthia, 52, looked phenomenal. There really wasn’t any reason given for this photo, but when you look as good as these Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, why NOT take a selfie whenever you can? Plus, since this photo came right after the reports of Porsha’s reconciliation with Dennis McKinley, 42, perhaps she wanted to share her smile with all her fans? Either way, her fans loved the photo, and they flooded the comments section with messages of admiration for their RHOA fave.

Porsha and Dennis reportedly ended their engagement in June, just six months before they were expected to walk down the aisle. Sadly, there were signs of trouble in paradise around May. Fans noticed that Porsha briefly unfollowed Dennis on Instagram amid allegations of infidelity (allegations Dennis thoroughly denied.) She took their daughter, Pilar Jhena, on a Florida vacation over Father’s Day weekend and Dennis was nowhere in sight. Ultimately, she decided she needed a break. “Porsha’s split from Dennis comes as no surprise to those close to her,” an insider told HollywoodLife at the time.

“Her family and friends have been in her ear for weeks now telling her that she should leave him. This was all her own decision, and they all knew that she would come to this on her own,” the source added. Following the break, Dennis did everything he could to win her back. He wished her a “Happy 38” on her birthday in June. He bought their baby a charm bracelet in honor of her turning 3-months-old. “He loves his family with all his heart and really can’t imagine living without Porsha and PJ,” a source told HollywoodLife. It seems Dennis’ hard work paid off because he and Porsha celebrated the Fourth of July together.

From there, reconciliation seemed inevitable — at least, it did to Porsha’s friend, Cynthia. They have this beautiful baby together and I don’t know, I just want to get around the two of them,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They just feel like a good fit to me. That’s just my opinion. It’s up to them, but I’m optimistic that they’re going to work it out.”