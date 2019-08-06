Kim Zolciak, 41, Gets Cheeky In A Thong Bikini While Gushing Over Husband Kroy Biermann

While on vacation in Turks & Caicos, the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star, who’s also a mom to five kids, is looking fitter than ever on Instagram!

Insert the 🍑 here! Kim Zolciak, 41, showed off her super-toned derrière in a butt-baring Instagram photo on Tuesday, August 6. The former RHOA star enjoyed a glamorous vacation with her husband, Kroy Biermann, 33, in the Turks & Caicos Islands and has been posting a slew of bikini pictures from the getaway. In the post, Kim and Troy lovingly embrace as they look into the gorgeous turquoise blue water from a cliff. The Caribbean island, which attracts many celebrities and VIPs, is renowned for its ritzy resorts.

While it’s hard to focus on anything other than Kim’s perfect bod, she adorably gushed over her hubby in the caption, calling him “my ❤️” and writing “We believe if our marriage is strong our children will be even stronger. We also put our marriage first above all else. I love loving you @kroybiermann and I’m incredibly thankful for you.” The couple — who married in 2011 — have six children between them: Brielle, 22 and Ariana, 17, from Kim’s previous relationship and Kroy, 8, Kash, 6 and twins Kane Ren and Kaia Rose, 5.

In the risqué pic, which has already racked up over 38,000 likes on Instagram, the 5’9″ blonde gives viewers a backside look at the sporty floral two-piece she posted earlier this week. The cheeky pic also reveals that the bikini is a thong cut. Kim’s golden tan looks impeccable, perfectly complimenting her relaxed, beach-ready bun. The equally tan Kroy is looking pretty sexy himself, showing off his muscular arms in a fitted navy t-shirt.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” singer — whose marriage seems stronger than ever — also wrote in her caption, “before we leave the beach we believe in releasing all negativity, worry, doubt and confusion. Instead we fill our hearts with love, passion, peace, and joy.” See Kim’s revealing photo above!