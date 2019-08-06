Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 21, Shows Off Bulging Muscles After Workout

Like father, like son. Joseph Baena, the look-alike son of former Mr. Universe, Arnold Schwarzenegger, appeared sweaty and swole after hitting the same gym where his dad’s bodybuilding career took off!

Sure, the Gold’s Gym that Joseph Baena, 21, visited on Aug. 5 wasn’t the exact same gym his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, made famous back in the 1970s after he won Mr. Universe. Yet, Arnold’s son still got his sweat on just like his father did back in the day. Joseph looked particularly buff when exiting the Gold’s in Venice. Though he covered up his chest with a grey t-shirt, his arms were out for all to see and man, Joseph has some guns. It seems that Arnold’s advice is paying off.

In addition to passing along his genes, Arnold is passing along his wisdom and expertise to his son. The duo has been hitting the gym together for years and Joseph expressed gratitude towards on his dad’s 72 nd birthday. “BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world!” Joseph wrote on July 30, posting an Instagram picture of him working out alongside his father at Gold’s Gym. “Love you Dad.”

Initially, the Terminator star wasn’t so eager to embrace Joseph. For fifteen years, Arnold denied that he was the father. Joe’s mother, Mildred Baena, the family housekeeper, claimed that the boy was the son of her now-ex-husband, Rogelio Baena. After Arnold’s marriage to Maria Shriver, 63, fell apart in 2011, the former Mr. Universe finally owned up to the affair. Since then, he’s done his best to make up for the lost time. In addition to helping Joseph work out, Arnold has done his best to support his son. He even attended Joseph’s college graduation.

“Congratulations Joseph!” the former governor of California wrote on April 27 while sharing a picture of his son in his graduation robes. “Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebrations and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

Arnold has nothing but love and pride for his son, especially since Joseph is following in his father’s footsteps. “Arnold loves that Joe is excited about weight-lifting, fitness and bodybuilding,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It warms Arnold’s heart that his son is taking after him and enjoys weight lifting at the same Gold’s Gym that Arnold spent years doing work. The two work out together all the time and Joe feels lucky that he gets to train and learn from his father, the greatest bodybuilder of all time.”