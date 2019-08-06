Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Misses ‘Friends’ ‘A Lot’ After Confessing She’d Love To Do A Reboot

Just like the many Netflix viewers reliving the glory days of ‘Friends,’ even Jennifer Aniston admitted she’s ‘super nostalgic’ over the sitcom in which she played Rachel Green for a decade.

Friends is just one remnant from the ’90s that Jennifer Aniston is feeling wistful over. Rachel Green’s actress basically voiced a love letter for the decade in which her sitcom primarily aired, which was transcribed for her seventh InStyle cover. “I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure,” Jen, 50, said in the interview that was published on Aug. 6, adding, “In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy.”

Sure, Friends was the megastar of primetime television in the ’90s and early 2000s. But it’s Jen’s co-stars, and not the hype, that has been especially triggering her sentimental receptors. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words,” Jen also said in her interview with InStyle. “So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.'” Jen was just 25 years old when Friends premiered, and castmates Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer were all similar in age!

Reflecting upon their youth, Jennifer also said in the interview, “When Friends began [in 1994], we were all so wide-eyed and bushy-tailed. We couldn’t believe what was happening, and we had no idea what was coming. On Instagram, Courteney [Cox] recently posted an old photo of all of us on a jet together before the show had even aired. I just remember not understanding that this was my life. The level of gratitude, my god.”

Jennifer’s not just missing her longtime sitcom, which aired its last episode in 2004. “When I think back on the ’90s, it makes me nostalgic — period,” Jen mused, as she explained that “they were simpler times.” But the We’re the Millers star isn’t just looking back at the past, as she has entertained the idea of a reboot more than once! Ellen DeGeneres asked if the blonde beauty is game for Friends 2.0 to return to the small screen, and the daytime host didn’t even need to ask that question on the June 4 episode of her talk show. “Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it,” Jen responded, adding, “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure…Listen. Anything could happen.”

Jen certainly leads us to believe that indeed, “anything can happen,” thanks to the number of times she has teased a Friends reunion through the many hangouts with her co-stars Monica and Phoebe — we mean, Courteney and Lisa! Courteney and Jen hung out on the Fourth of July and for an even longer period of time during a trip in Mexico in June 2019. Most recently, the entire trio convened for a girls’ night on June 23. All right, someone whip out Final Draft and start typing “The One Where The Stars Of ‘Friends’ Actually Film A Reboot.”