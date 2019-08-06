Hannah Brown Admits She’s Not ‘Focused On Being With A Man’ After Reuniting With Tyler Cameron

Hours after Tyler Cameron went on a date with Gigi Hadid, Hannah Brown opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why she’s ‘keeping her options open’ in her love life right now.

Hannah Brown reunited with Tyler Cameron after The Bachelorette finale, but that doesn’t mean they’re all of a sudden in an exclusive relationship. “We’re really still the same,” Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at ABC’s junket at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour on Aug. 5. “It was nice to catch up and I think it went well, but I’m keeping my options open and obviously he is, too. I am more focused on what’s next for me in my life and that’s not necessarily focused on being with a man.”

Photos surfaced of Tyler leaving Hannah’s home in L.A. on the morning of Aug. 2, just days after they reunited following their split. Hannah dumped Tyler during the finale of The Bachelorette, which was filmed in May and aired on July 30. However, she ended things with her final choice (and then-fiance), Jed Wyatt, before the live portion of the July 30 finale. Following the Jed breakup, Hannah admitted that she still had feelings for Tyler, and asked him to get a drink with her now that the show was over. Fans, who have been shipping the two all season long, were thrilled, but Hannah is making sure they aren’t pressuring her into a relationship.

“We have to figure that out on our own,” she explained.”I don’t want to feel pressure from strangers who are not involved in the relationship, and I’m not going to. I have said that I am single and trying to figure it out, but I also said that there’s still feelings there — but those feelings aren’t because other people are telling me that I should feel that way.”

Meanwhile, after the L.A. reunion, Tyler flew to New York City, where he was spotted with another familiar face — Gigi Hadid! The two were photographed leaving the same exclusive club in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, and reportedly went back to Gigi’s apartment afterward. Then, they were reportedly out together again at Frames Bowling Lounge in NYC on Aug. 5, as well!

Hannah is not focused on what Tyler is doing in his free time, though, and made it clear that her number one priority is herself. “I’m leaving my options open for what’s best for me and the time of life that I’m in,” she confirmed. After appearing on back-to-back dating shows (The Bachelor and The Bachelorette), we don’t blame Hannah for wanting to spend some time on her own right now!