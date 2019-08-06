Hailie Scott Mathers said goodbye to Lollapalooza by rocking the sexiest outfit on Instagram.

It seems like just yesterday that Eminem was rapping about how his beautiful baby girl changed his world, but Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is all grown up now. The Michigan State University graduate and influencer, 23, has been sharing pics from her trip to Lollapalooza 2019 on Instagram, and she looks fabulous in each and every one. Hailie celebrated the end of the Chicago music festival with one last gorgeous pic, which showed her posing in the cutest outfit. Hailie rocked a shiny bikini top, short shorts, a sweater duster, and python ankle boots. She captioned the pic, “lolla, i love you but i’m feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again ✌️”.

You can see the photo of Hailie in her bra top and shorts combo below! Hailie, one of Eminem’s three daughters, showed off two more perfect outfits on Instagram that she wore to the festival. She posted an adorable set of photos on August 3 that showed her wearing a black romper and white ankle boots while relaxing in a swing. It was captioned, “swinging into the best long weekend of the summer 🎵🖤🎶”. And the next day, August 4, she flaunted her abs in a cropped Van Halen tee and high-waisted paperbag shorts. She accessorized with round sunglasses, tons of bangles, and a pair of chunky, white sneakers — very aughts.

Luckily for the rest of us, Hailie actually shared her workout routine on Instagram in April 2019, showing her followers how they can get rock-hard abs, too. As she demonstrated in a series of videos in her Instagram story, she starts with pushups, then moves on to squats with dumbbells, cable chest flies, cable wood chops, single leg cable knee tuck crunches, and weighted glute bridges. It’s intense.

Hailie told Daily Mail last year that she’s extremely close to her father, and that he’s supportive of whatever she decides to do with her future. While she has a degree in psychology, she’s interested in the beauty industry, and is actually a pretty good makeup artist already! One thing she does know: she’s not following in Eminem’s footsteps and becoming a rapper.