Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid Were ‘Flirtatious’ On NYC Bowling Date: ‘They Couldn’t Stop Smiling’

As things appear to be heating up between Gigi and Tyler, a source EXCLUSIVELY shares that the duo ‘couldn’t take their eyes off each other’ while bowling with friends!

After back-to-back dates, Gigi Hadid, 24, and Tyler Cameron, 26, sure seem to be enjoying each other’s company! The duo were spotted hanging with friends in New York City on Monday, August 5 at the trendy Frames Bowling Lounge. And an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “You could tell they were interested in each other and were being very flirtatious throughout the night.” The source continued “They were playfully teasing each other, kept giggling, and they couldn’t stop smiling. It definitely seemed like they had a great time in each other’s company and didn’t take their eyes off each other despite hanging with a group of their friends.”

After a few hours of bowling in a VIP suite, the group — comprised of approximately 8 guests — had fun with an hour of karaoke in the same venue. They also enjoyed classic bar snacks, including sliders, chicken wings and fries, according to People magazine. The always stylish Gigi sported an electric blue pair of biker shorts, a slightly cropped white long-sleeve, sneakers and a camo-print bag for the outing. She also accessorized with sunglasses and layered gold necklaces.

The 24-year-old model and 26-year-old Bachelorette runner-up were first seen together on Sunday, August 4 at Brooklyn’s DUMBO house, where an eagle-eyed fan snagged a grainy photo of them and posted it on Snapchat. The pair — who are both models — first drew attention when they followed each other on Instagram in July, only days before the finale of The Bachelorette. Their reported dates haven’t been without controversy, as Tyler reportedly spent the night at Bachelorette Hannah Brown‘s place only days before.

While neither Gigi or Tyler have confirmed if they’re dating or just friends, social media continues to be abuzz. We’re also waiting patiently to see if Lindsay Lohan has something to say about date #2!