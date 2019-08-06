Barack Obama, Shonda Rhimes & More Mourn The Loss Of Toni Morrison: See Touching Messages

After the heartbreaking loss of Toni Morrison on Aug. 5, celebrities are paying tribute to the esteemed author. Barack Obama, Shonda Rhimes & more are sending their love.

Prolific author Toni Morrison sadly passed away at the age of 88 on August 5, and stars are now flooding social media with heartfelt messages about the late writer. After the news of her passing broke, Shonda Rhimes, 49, Barack Obama, 58, and more have spoken out.

Shonda was one of the first to speak out and shared a meaningful message to her Twitter account. “She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen. “Toni Morrison, seminal author who stirringly chronicled the Black American experience, dies,” the star wrote.

Former president Barack Obama honored the late writer by sharing a throwback photo with her from the time she paid a visit to the White House. “Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Hilary Clinton, 71, shared one of Toni’s most iconic quotes when paying tribute to her. “If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, you must be the one to write it,” Toni Morrison said. We are all so lucky to live in a world where she took her own advice and shared it with others,” Hilary’s tweet read.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union, 46, shared an incredibly heartfelt tweet about Toni. “Her words were like mirrors to our collective souls. Like pillows to cushion the blows. Like mothers to wrap us in love. Like friends to hold our hands and see us through the darkness. #RipToniMorrison <3 you. May we lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.”

Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook, 58, also penned a message mourning the Pulitzer Prize-winning author. “Don’t tell us what to believe, what to fear. Show us belief’s wide skirt and the stitch that unravels fear’s caul.” Thank you, Toni Morrison, for the beauty you revealed in our world. Rest in Peace,” he wrote, while quoting the star.

Stacey Abrams, 45, shared a message of her own. “Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace,” she wrote.

“Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today,” politician Ilhan Omar wrote. Our thoughts go out to all of Toni’s friends and family through this hard time.