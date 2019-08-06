‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Blake Fires Back At Caelynn By Releasing Their Stagecoach Texts

After Caelynn called Blake out for calling her a ‘mistake’ and ‘ghosting’ her on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ he responded by releasing their text messages to show HIS side of the story

Blake Horstmann was at the center of the drama on the first two episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, after Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed that he slept with her and Kristina Schulman less than 24 hours apart just two months prior to filming at the Stagecoach Music Festival. Caelynn sobbed over how hurt and disrespected she was by Blake, because she claimed that he called their hookup a “mistake” and essentially ghosted her before they both left to film the show. She also said that he begged her to keep their hookup a secret from others in Bachelor Nation. Caelynn was also upset that Blake blatantly ignored her in Paradise, but he went on dates with Kristina and Tayshia Adams and spent quality time with Hannah Godwin.

As the second episode aired, Blake cleared up his side of the story on Instagram. He admitted to making mistakes in the situation, but shut down a lot of the claims that Caelynn made. “I NEVER “sweet talked her at Stagecoach,” he wrote. “Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn. I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER NEVER NEVER silenced Caelynn.” In order to back up his side of the story, Blake decided to release text message conversations between himself and Caelynn from Stagecoach weekend and one weekend before they left for Paradise.

“This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked,” he explained. “Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth. I’m deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was too much.”

Blake used his Instagram story to post the texts. The messages show the person who Blake claims is Caelynn telling him to “loosen up” and saying, “Let’s just have a good time man.” Blake responded, “We can cuddle, but no sex,” to which Caelynn answered, “Yes sex. Only sex. No cuddling.” Later, she also added, “If I come over it’s strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less.”

The texts end there, and then pick up one week before filming. “Dude. I’m shaking. Who knows? And how? We’ve been so careful. What happened?” Caelynn wrote. Blake responded that he wanted to “tell [before Paradise] so that she isn’t crazy mad when she is down there.” Caelynn asked Blake to take a day to think things over before coming clean to anyone about the hookup. “I really don’t want to tell people but I also don’t want people finding out and then looking like a liar,” Caelynn admitted. “If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. People hook up in this world.”

UMMMMM GUYS BLAKE IS CURRENTLY ON INSTA POSTING ALLLLLL THE RECEIPTS THAT 100% MAKE CAELYNN LOOK LIKE A CRAZY LIAR AND IM SO SHOOK.#bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/zEBFRO25YO — Petty Bachelorette (@Petty_bach) August 7, 2019

At that point, they took their text conversation to the phone, but on May 28, Caelynn texted Blake again and asked, “Did you tell Hannah?” He replied that he didn’t and she said, “I’m just stressed and can’t stop thinking about it. I’m hoping she won’t think it’s a big deal.” The messages ended at that point.