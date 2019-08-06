Bella Hadid Splits From The Weeknd Again 1 Year After Reconciling Their Relationship

Once again, Bella Hadid & The Weeknd have split. The celebrity power couple have reportedly called it quits after sharing an on-again, off-again romance starting in 2015.

It looks like it’s over (again) for Bella Hadid, 22, and The Weeknd, 29. “Bella and Abel have split,” a source tells E! News. According to the source, “distance” played a factor when it came to the supermodel and the Grammy-winning singer deciding to go separate ways. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” the source explains. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has called it quits. The pair shared an on-again, off-again romance which began at Coachella in 2015. They then split that December but struck up a romance again that February. The couple made it a full year with their most recent attempt at romance.

Apparently, the distance has been taking a toll on the couple for a while as the couple has been on “opposite” schedules. “They have been arguing a lot recently,” the source revealed before adding,”[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.” However, it might not be over for good. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the source also shared.

After meeting in 2015, The Weeknd and Bella make their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammys, but broke up later that year. The Weeknd was then tied to Selena Gomez in 2017, but the pair lasted a mere ten months. Just two weeks after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up, Abel was seen leaving Bella’s NYC apartment proving that they were very much back on. The pair continued dating through 2018 and even reportedly moved in together. Given their history, there’s no telling if their most recent split will be for good, but HollywoodLife will definitely keep you posted on how this pans out.