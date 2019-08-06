Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid Splits From The Weeknd Again 1 Year After Reconciling Their Relationship

Bella Hadid The Weeknd Split
David Fisher/Shutterstock
New York, NY - Model Bella Hadid and boyfriend The Weeknd are seen leaving their apartment in New York. The pair who walked arm in arm as they headed to their waiting SUV were on their way to the airport to catch a flight out of the city. Bella was sporting a Dior Handbag with her name on the side.Pictured: Bella Hadid, The WeekndBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were spotted leaving her Manhattan NYC apartment on Friday night. The couple headed to dinner after reuniting following a busy Fashion Month for the Runway model. She flaunted her to-die-for abs in a crop top as they walked to their SUV. They were all smiles but they seemed to be playing coy about a large Diamond ring on Bella's hand. She hid one of her hands behind her back, while concealing an ENORMOUS diamond on the hand she had intertwined in the singer's. He covered the ring with 2 hands as they got into the car, just giving a quick glance at it. Pictured: Ref: SPL5028849 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It was a romance filled Sunday for superstar couple The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as they shared a passionate kiss in front of their hotel before heading out for lunch. Bella showed off her stunning model figure in a pair of workout shorts. Pictured: Bella Hadid, The Weeknd BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Yolo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Music Writer

Once again, Bella Hadid & The Weeknd have split. The celebrity power couple have reportedly called it quits after sharing an on-again, off-again romance starting in 2015.

It looks like it’s over (again) for Bella Hadid, 22, and The Weeknd, 29. “Bella and Abel have split,” a source tells E! News. According to the source, “distance” played a factor when it came to the supermodel and the Grammy-winning singer deciding to go separate ways. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” the source explains. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has called it quits. The pair shared an on-again, off-again romance which began at Coachella in 2015. They then split that December but struck up a romance again that February. The couple made it a full year with their most recent attempt at romance.

Apparently, the distance has been taking a toll on the couple for a while as the couple has been on “opposite” schedules. “They have been arguing a lot recently,” the source revealed before adding,”[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.” However, it might not be over for good. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the source also shared.

After meeting in 2015, The Weeknd and Bella make their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammys, but broke up later that year. The Weeknd was then tied to Selena Gomez in 2017, but the pair lasted a mere ten months. Just two weeks after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up, Abel was seen leaving Bella’s NYC apartment proving that they were very much back on. The pair continued dating through 2018 and even reportedly moved in together. Given their history, there’s no telling if their most recent split will be for good, but HollywoodLife will definitely keep you posted on how this pans out.