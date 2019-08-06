See Message
Hannah Brown Posts Cryptic Message About Letting Go After Tyler C. Goes On 2 Dates With Gigi Hadid

‘The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown took to her Instagram story to post an interesting message about releasing and growing on Aug. 6, just one day after Tyler Cameron’s second date with Gigi Hadid.

Hannah Brown, 24, seemed to express some feelings on Aug. 6 when she posted a cryptic but thoughtful message about letting go to Instagram. The Bachelorette star got attention for the message and even caused speculation that it could be about former contestant Tyler Cameron, 26, because of the timing. After she ended her engagement with other contestant Jed Wyatt on the reality show, she and Tyler were seen hanging out last week in Los Angeles, but soon after that, he went off to New York to go on two dates with model Gigi Haidid, 24, with the latest being on the night of Aug. 5.

“trusting yourself enough to release what was and grow into what is deserves to be celebrated, your ability to let go & accept is a superpower,” Hannah’s message read. In addition to the message, she also shared the song “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo to her Instagram story. “IDK when I’ll stop playing the song as my anthem,” she captioned the post with the song.

Despite the cryptic posts, Hannah opened up about her reunion with Tyler last week at the ABC junket at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour on Aug. 5 and she admitted that they aren’t in any kind of exclusive relationship.  “It was nice to catch up and I think it went well, but I’m keeping my options open and obviously he is, too,” she said. “I am more focused on what’s next for me in my life and that’s not necessarily focused on being with a man.”

Hannah originally dumped Tyler back in May during the filming of The Bachelorette‘s season finale and went with Jed instead, but after things ended with Jed by season’s end, she admitted to still having feelings for Tyler, which is why they met up.

We guess only time will tell what happens from here but we’ll be on the lookout!