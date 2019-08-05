Sabrina Parr: 5 Things To Know About Trainer Rumored To Be Dating Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom revealed he has a ‘new woman’ in his life! The former NBA player is apparently dating Sabrina Parr, a personal trainer, and has since shared numerous photos with her on Instagram. Learn more about her!

Sabrina Parr is Lamar Odom‘s lucky lady! The personal trainer and former Los Angeles Lakers player went public with their apparent romance on Instagram on August 2. They both shared the same photo from a shoot they did together, where Sabrina can be seen sitting on Lamar’s lap. Since then, they’ve been spotted out together holding hands. And, they’ve been continued to share more photos together on social media. The two even posted a video to their Instagram stories while on a flight together on August 4. — Here’s five fast facts about Sabrina!

1. Sabrina Parr is a health and life coach, and a personal trainer from Ohio. — After admittedly being in a dark place in her life, Sabrina decided to change her lifestyle in order to be healthy, fit and happy. She eventually launched a results driven “MyFit” meal and workout regimen, according to her website. After garnering major success from “hundreds of testimonials” in Cleveland, Ohio, Sabrina went on to create a program for others who desire a healthier dietary and physical lifestyle, where she offers a detox cleanse, meal plans and workouts with her motto, “Getting Up To Parr”. Sabrina is also a personality on ESPN as a radio broadcaster, she states on her website.

2. She’s been married and has children. — Sabrina has shared on Instagram that she has two kids. She has also disclosed that she went through a divorce with the father of her children and that it was a “crazy marriage.” It’s unclear what happened, however, Sabrina shared a photo of her mugshot, and explained that her troubles with the law were over her marriage. “I can hear some of y’all now saying ‘omg she was in jail?? She prolly beat up some girl’ lol. That wasn’t the case in my situation. I was in a very crazy marriage!”, she wrote alongside the mugshot and a photo of her after she turned her life around. “I won’t get into too many details because we are divorced and moved on now,” Sabrina continued, explaining, “He’s a great father and I have a lot of respect for him and I’s relationship! I don’t like to say anything bad about him because that was just a time in our life we experienced!” She also added that at the time of her mugshot was taken, she was “miserable, lost, angry, hurt, unhealthy and just struggling overall just a few years ago.”

3. Sabrina is a former athlete. — She’s an award winning Five-Time All-American and two-Time State Track Champion, according to her website. Sabrina also won a state title at her alma mater Collinwood High School as an assistant coach.

4. Sabrina and Lamar have the same manager. — It’s unclear exactly how they met, but it appears as though Sabrina and Lamar have the same management. Sabrina has her manager’s Instagram handle in her IG bio, a woman named Zoul El Fassi, of Savage Media. Zoul indicates in her IG bio that she manages both Sabrina and Lamar.

5. She used to be a regular on WKNR’s The Really Big Show in Cleveland. — However, after controversial comments on air about pro football player, Jabril Peppers, Sabrina was reportedly fired.