Rihanna Is The Queen Of Crop Over In Barbados Wearing Dramatic Pink Feather Dress

The Queen of Barbados has arrived! Rihanna stepped out for the Barbados festival on August 5, looking pretty in pink. See her wild and crazy look below!

Rihanna, 31, can do no wrong, especially when she is on her home island of Barbados! The superstar singer and actress stepped out in Barbados, and wow, what a look! She was rocking a dramatic pink mini dress with wild 3-D feathers surrounding her. She wore matching pink shoes which laced up at the ankles. She wore large diamond earrings and massive bracelets to go with the over-the-top outfit. She had a massive smile on her face — she’s ready to have fun!

Her beauty look was equally outrageous — in the best way! She wore bright green eyeshadow with a bejeweled crystal cat eye. Her skin was absolutely glowing (thanks to Fenty Beauty foundation, no doubt) and she wore a pink gloss on her lips. Her hair was styled in Bantu knots all around her head. Only Rihanna could pull off a look like this! At past Crop Overs, Rihanna has rocked teeny tiny crystal bra tops and panties. She revealed she would attend the festival this year by telling fans the “breaking news” in an Instagram post on July 15.

Rihanna arrived in Barbados in a more low key outfit. She wore the Collina Strada Black Osho Top, which retails for $295, and a black satin skirt while exiting her plane. We hope she has the best time at the festival and read my top tips on what to do if you’re in Barbados right here! We hope Rihanna gets to celebrate and enjoy the festival in her hometown!