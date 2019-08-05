In this EXCLUSIVE interview, ‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania reveals the ladies are turning up the heat for season 10 — and that ‘the old Teresa’ may be making a comeback!

Between jail time, family feuds and cat fights, we can’t imagine the drama being any crazier than it was on last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — but viewers better get ready to buckle in, because it looks like they’re in for a wild ride when the show returns! In an EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife, star Dolores Catania, 48, confirms the ladies are upping the ante in Season 10, which is currently filming, but has yet to get a premiere date from Bravo.

Though Dolores couldn’t reveal too much about the new season, she did corroborate it will be “bananas.” “From what I’ve heard through the grapevine, it’s being called last season on crack!” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Dolores could be referring to the rumors that ‘the old Teresa [Giudice]‘ is making a comeback. As viewers may recall, Teresa was no stranger to stirring the pot back in the shows’ early days, even throwing over a table during an argument in the season one finale, and rumor has it, we might see that side of her again.

Teresa has had a rough ride in the last few years, serving 11 months in prison for fraud in 2016. Then, upon her release, her husband, Joe Giudice, 47, served 41-months in prison for the same charges. Given the timing, Season 10 will likely touch on the drama around Joe, who finished his sentence this March and could still be in the process of being deported, as he currently remains in ICE custody. Commenting on her friends’ situation, Catania said, “[Teresa] seems to be doing really, really well. [She] takes this in stride. And she just goes through the motions of life no matter what’s going on around her. Summer is her favorite time…we’re Jersey Italian girls. We live for the summer!”

As for what’s going on with Joe, Dolores — who recently dropped 25 pounds in only 45 days — hints that she hasn’t seen him, adding, “I haven’t heard anything about [him]. It’s been quiet…I haven’t even seen anything anywhere.” She maintains that, “Teresa is always hopeful. what else can you be in situations like this?” Joe was born in Italy, but moved to the United States when he was one-year-old and never officially obtained his U.S. citizenship. Since his crime was an “aggravated felony,” he risks deportation, but has been fighting to remain in the U.S. with his family since his release from prison.

Meanwhile, it seems like Dolores and Teresa could be closer than ever as Dolores also told HollywoodLife that she and Teresa “would love” to see their kids Frankie Catania, 20, and Gia Giudice, 18, one day get married! The youngsters recently went to Gia’s prom together, and fans freaked out over a possible romance — so it looks like their parents are totally on-board.