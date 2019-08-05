Porsha, Kandi & More ‘RHOA’ Stars Wow In Sexy Costumes & Fans Can’t Help But Notice NeNe Is Missing

Just after ‘RHOA’ star NeNe Leakes claimed she’s often pegged as the ‘bad guy,’ she was seemingly left out of a girls day with Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, & more castmates.

It was the ultimate Real Housewives Of Atlanta gathering on August 4 when the show’s leading ladies slipped into elaborate costumes for an epic pool party in Toronto, Ontario. Kenya Moore, 48, Tanya Sam, 40, Cynthia Bailey, 52, Porsha Williams, 38, and Kandi Burruss, 43, were seen living it up at a wild bash held in honor of Carnival. But — as the ladies celebrated at the festive Caribbean-inspired bash, fans couldn’t help that one castmate in particular seemed to be missing from the fun. “Where NeNe?” one person questioned while another remarked; “someone is missing.”

With or without NeNe, the gals were ready to party, and they looked damn good while doing so. In shimmering silver costumes, all five ladies looked drop-dead-gorgeous. They stood out from the crowd in skintight bodysuits which featured floral detailing across the front. Their heads were adorned with beautiful flower crowns and they each wore matching floral necklaces as well. To top it off, they all donned an extravagant display of teal and orange feathers on their back, making them the absolute picture of glamour as they celebrated Carnival together.

The group snapshot comes just after Nene shared a cryptic message that led fans to believe there’s more bad blood brewing between castmates. NeNe’s August 4 Instagram post held a lengthy message where she insisted she’s been pegged as the “bad guy” too often. “Sitting on my flight this morning reflecting/thinking about how i’ve had to make amends with People who actually wronged me and the way that has made me fee,” she wrote. “When your a big personality, the fingers get pointed in your direction a lot as the bad guy. It’s just crazy to me how society judges from the outside in, instead of the inside out. I’m just grateful to God that i was given great discernment! Happy Sunday #yourdayiscoming PS: some people play victim well,” her telling message read.

It’s no secret that the Real Housewives cast aren’t exactly on the best terms with NeNe as of late, and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Cynthia shared whether she thinks their relationship can be repaired. “I think the time and the space apart has been good for us both to kind of sit with ourselves and just — I think the time apart has been healthy for both of us,” she said about her time away from NeNe.