Miranda Lambert Claps Back At Fan Who Says Her Marriage To New Hubby ‘Won’t Last’ – See Message

Miranda Lambert completely owned a hater who told the singer her marriage to younger NYPD cop Brendan McLoughlin won’t last. We’ve got her epic clap back.

Miranda Lambert shared an Instagram video of her NYPD cop husband Brendan McLoughlin, 28, learning how to cook buttermilk fried chicken drumsticks out of a cast iron skillet while having a “Sunday Funday” on Aug. 4. It was taken over the outdoor grill at her farm outside Nashville and she bragged that, “The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine! #southern #Texan.” While most fans told her how adorable her hubby is and how happy they were that Miranda, 35, has found love, one hater commented “It won’t last.” Miranda then had the BEST clap back ever.

“@traceyhowardlewis sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken,” Miranda responded to the comment and her fans are living for it. A user named Shay wrote @mirandalambert Lord have mercy, girl!! 🤣🤣Love this response more than anything I’ve read in a while! Hope that chicken was good! 💞🙌🙌💯.” A fan named Miles told her @mirandalambert I just about peed on myself laughing. Be happy. 🌞,” while a woman named Sarah added @mirandalambert YESSSSS!! I can’t love your reply enough!!!! Another fan added @mirandalambert you are the best! And she went on enjoying her Sunday with her hubby, fried chicken and the fact that she just ‘blessed your heart’ in the best way! 🤘🏼😂”

Miranda shocked fans in February when she revealed that she had secretly wed the NYPD officer, who she met a few months earlier while performing on the Today Show in Nov. of 2018. Many were shocked by how quickly they tied the knot, but Miranda and Brendan seem blissfully in love and have proved the doubters wrong. They spent most of the summer in his native NYC, but are now down in her turf of Nashville, as she performed her new song “Locomotive” live when ABC aired the CMA Fest on Aug. 4, and the tune is about how her hubby Brendan “gives her wings”

Miranda even used some of the lyrics to the song to caption her hubby grilling up the fried chicken in the caption of the video. In the song she sings “New York City seems okay/I’m a little bit more Tennessee and there’s whiskey in my veins.” Then the chorus goes: “I’m sweet tea sippin’ on a front porch, sittin’/While my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these strings/Been down on my luck, but I ain’t givin’ up/ Well, I totaled his truck, but he loves me just the same/Mm, he gives me wings, oh, he gives me wings.” And apparently buttermilk drumsticks too!