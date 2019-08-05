Exclusive
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: Why They’ll Always Split Time Between NYC & Tennessee

Miranda Lambert’s home in Tennessee and her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s home in New York City has kept the lovebirds going back and forth at both locations and it doesn’t seem that will change anytime soon.

Miranda Lambert, 35, and her new hubby Brendan McLoughlin may be from different states but that’s not stopping them from spending time in both places! They have been splitting time between Miranda’s home state of Tennessee and Brendan’s of New York since their marriage, and it turns out they plan to continue doing so because they love the locations too much to move to one!

“They have no plans to move to New York full time but they will continue to spend lots of time there,” a source EXCLUSVELY told HollywoodLife. “His son is there, and they both do love being in the city. But having places in both New York and Tennessee works best for them because Miranda‘s a true country girl, she needs her space and her farm and animals so there is no way she could live full time in New York, or any other city.”
Splitting time between both places would make the most sense for the couple. Brendan’s son was born in Nov. 2017, so it’s understandable that he would want to stay close by to see him on a regular basis, and Miranda’s one of the biggest country stars in the world so, of course she would want to stay close to her roots!
The duo has been seen walking the NYC streets a lot over the past few days and they always looks so happy and comfortable. They’ve also spent some time on the west coast, including Lake Tahoe, CA, for one of Miranda’s concerts so they are definitely taking in the various sights and places whenever they can! Brendan also reportedly took a leave of absence from the NYPD so he’s been spending a lot of time with his gorgeous wife!