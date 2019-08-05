Maddox Jolie-Pitt: See How Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Has Grown On His 18th Birthday

How time flies. Maddox Jolie-Pitt was just seven months old when Angelina Jolie adopted him from a Cambodian orphanage. Now he’s celebrating his 18th birthday and heading off to college.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is officially an adult. He turned 18 on Aug. 5 and we’ve got a look back at his life from when Angie adopted him as a baby to the strapping young man he’s become. The 44-year-old actress bonded with him as a three-month-old infant in a Cambodian orphanage in 2001 while shooting Lara Croft:Tomb Raider and still married to Billy Bob Thornton. She brought him home at the age of seven months in March of 2002 and the two became inseparable. When Angie and Billy Bob divorced in 2003, Maddox would come the most important person in her life.

Little Maddox was a red carpet staple as Angelina would bring him along, carrying him on her hip. She even brought him to press events, including one in Italy in 2004. By 2005, Maddox would get a father figure, as Angelina began officially dating her Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Brad Pitt. He also gained a little sister as Angelina adopted daughter Zahara from Ethiopia that same year. The foursome could be seen on outings where Brad carried Maddox on his shoulders. Mad would eventually be legally adopted by Brad to become Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

But Maddox always remained the apple of his mom’s eye, as she was photographed taking her growing boy to art supply stores and school runs. The bond she has with her first child has been such a close one. In 2013 he got to dress up in a tux to accompany his parents to the ceremony where Angelina became the youngest winner of the Jean Hersholt humanitarian Oscar, posing with his famous folks on the red carpet.

Maddox has been a worldwide traveller al of his life, photographed in airports all around the world as his parents worked on movie projects and Angelina committed to her humanitarian work as a UNHCR Special Envoy. He even served as a producer on Angelina’s 2017 film First They Killed My Father, which she directed in Maddox’s native Cambodia. He posed alongside his mom on the red carpet as the film debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017.

Now it’s time for Maddox to officially leave the nest. He and Angelina have been seen throughout 2018 and 2019 checking out colleges from universities in Seoul, South Korea to New York University. Wherever he ends up doing his higher education studies, Angelina has made sure she raised a son committed to help changing the world for the better. You can see pics of Maddox through the years in our gallery above.