‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap: A1 Gets Caught Cheating On Lyrica With Summer Bunni

Lyrica and A1’s shaky marriage became even shakier during the Aug. 5 season premiere of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, when he was caught talking to another woman in a flirtatious manner.

A1 found himself in hot water during the Aug. 5 season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, when Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked informed him that a woman had come forward and claimed she hooked up with him. The woman he was referencing was none other than Summer Bunni — the very same woman who claimed she hooked up with Offset while he was with Cardi B. Anyway, A1 denied ever doing such a thing, so he asked Jason not to run the story on his website. However, when Jason asked A1 how he knew Summer Bunni, A1 said, “We was about to work together”. And A1 claimed that nothing more had happened. What he didn’t know, though, was that Jason had obtained a video of A1 FaceTiming with Summer, and in the video, he was being flirty with her. From an outsider’s perspective, it definitely seemed like they had more than a working relationship. And because of this, A1 started bugging out.

“My marriage is already on the rocks and this could be the final nail in the coffin,” he said. He also told Jason, “My wife knows the s*** that i’ve done … but if she knew about that…”, hinting that Lyrica might divorce him if she found out about his phone call with Summer Bunni. “At least give me time to talk to my wife about it [before you do anything],” he begged Jason.

Later, when A1 was talking to Lyrica at their house, she was already accusing him of cheating — but she didn’t name Summer Bunni. Instead, she said, “I get DMs about you left and right”. She then accused him of never being home because he’s either touring or working in the studio. “I’m eventually going to have to get a toy because you’re not here,” she said. And because she was already upset, A1 didn’t want to talk about the Summer Bunni situation. He was hoping they’d have another chance to do that before the news broke.

Sadly for A1, though, that didn’t happen. Jason ran the story on Hollywood Unlocked and Lyrica became furious. Her mom basically told her to leave A1 because he’s a “hustler”, but A1 insisted that Summer was “old news” and “clout chasing”.

