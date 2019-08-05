Lindsay Lohan Throws Major Shade At Gigi Hadid For Going On A Date With ‘Bachelorette’s Tyler C.

Days after Tyler Cameron reportedly spent the night at ‘The Bachelorette’ star’s home, he was reportedly spotted on a date with supermodel Gigi Hadid — and LiLo had something to say about it.

No one asked for her opinion — but she’s got one anyway! Only days after Tyler Cameron, 26, spent the night at Bachelorette Hannah Brown‘s place, he was reportedly spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid, 24, in New York City. The two were at Brooklyn’s DUMBO House — part of the exclusive members-only club Soho House — in New York City on the evening of Sunday, August 4. Lindsay Lohan, 33, shared her thoughts on the supposed date via a comment on an E! News Instagram photo, writing “Teamhannah.” Lindsay’s comment suggests she would be unsupportive of a romance between Gigi and Tyler, and would rather see Tyler end up with Hannah, 24.

It’s unclear if Lindsay is a fan of The Bachelorette, but in past years she has tweeted about happenings on the sister show Bachelor Pad — calling former BP winner Nick Peterson “an idiot.” Lohan has been making headlines for her behavior on social media in recent months, and just this weekend, was spotted having her hair washed on a boat.

News of Gigi and Tyler’s leaked via a Snapchat photo — captioned “GIGI HADIDDDDDD” — that was later re-shared by several other accounts on Instagram. Photos are strictly prohibited at the Soho House exclusive members club, which prides itself as offering a space where celebrities and VIPs can indulge in privacy. While the blurry photo only showed Gigi and Tyler’s backs, fans put their detective skills to use and were able to confirm Tyler was wearing the same striped T-shirt in another Instagram story from earlier that day.

Gigi and Tyler — who are both models — set social media abuzz when they followed each other on Instagram back in July. At the time, Tyler was still in contention to be Hannah’s pick on The Bachelorette — which had its finale a few days later.