See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Zolciak, 41, Looks Half Her Age In Tiny Floral Bikini On Turks & Caicos Trip – Pic

Kim Zolciak Bikini
Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock
Kim Zolciak Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2016 Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann spotted leaving the cosmetic dermatology clinic Epione in Beverly Hills
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann & Brielle Biermann are seen flying out of Los Angeles. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked amazing in a denim jumpsuit. The reality TV family was seen flying out of LAX amidst reports the family is having stress as a result of Kroy's struggling NFL career. Pictured: Kim Zolciak,Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann Brielle Biermann Ref: SPL1405700 061216 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann arrive at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Kroy pushes a huge cart full of Louis Vuitton luggage through the terminal. Kim is wearing all black with her blonde locks worn down. Pictured: Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - TV personality Kim Zolciak was seen complaining about being hungover as she arrived at LAX Airport with husband Kroy Biermann after Khloe Kardashian's baby shower. Pictured: Kim Zolciak BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Music Writer

At 41, Kim Zolciak has never looked better! The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star closed out her glamorous beach vacation to Turks & Caicos with one last bikini photo & looked incredible.

Kim Zolciak, 41, used the last leg of her beach vacation to do what she does best — share stunning selfies! The gorgeous star has been living it up in Turks and Caicos and on the last day of her trip, she shared a drop-dead-gorgeous bikini snapshot. In a minuscule floral-print bikini, the mom of six hit the beach and was sure to document her time on the sandy shores. She looked tan and toned as she waked by the water and a friend appeared to have taken the photo for her. The reality star tossed her hair up in a bun, leaving full attention on her sexy swimsuit look and flawless curves. “Walking into Atlanta like 🙈 Bye Turks love you much,” she captioned her post.

The Don’t Be Tardy star was sure to share plenty of memories from her time on the islands and in one post, she flaunted some sweet PDA with her hubby, Kroy Biermann, 33. The hot and heavy photos were taken right on the beach, with Kim wearing a teeny tiny black bikini and Kroy rockin’ an even smaller Speedo. In the first pic of a slideshow, they wrapped their arms around each other while striking goofy poses in the ocean. The second photo showed them intensely making out while submerged in the crystal blue waters.

It seems like Kim is practically aging in reverse, and with each passing day, she appears to get younger. She truly looked half her age in yet another snapshot from her Caribbean vacation where she sported a tiny, yellow bikini. Kim showed off her fit physique by the beach in the sultry photo, with the picturesque ocean backdrop behind her.

View this post on Instagram

Walking into Atlanta like 🙈 Bye Turks love you much

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Kim may not be ready to touch down in Atlanta, but it looks like she had an absolute ball on her island excursions. See her latest sexy swimsuit snapshot above!