At 41, Kim Zolciak has never looked better! The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star closed out her glamorous beach vacation to Turks & Caicos with one last bikini photo & looked incredible.

Kim Zolciak, 41, used the last leg of her beach vacation to do what she does best — share stunning selfies! The gorgeous star has been living it up in Turks and Caicos and on the last day of her trip, she shared a drop-dead-gorgeous bikini snapshot. In a minuscule floral-print bikini, the mom of six hit the beach and was sure to document her time on the sandy shores. She looked tan and toned as she waked by the water and a friend appeared to have taken the photo for her. The reality star tossed her hair up in a bun, leaving full attention on her sexy swimsuit look and flawless curves. “Walking into Atlanta like 🙈 Bye Turks love you much,” she captioned her post.

The Don’t Be Tardy star was sure to share plenty of memories from her time on the islands and in one post, she flaunted some sweet PDA with her hubby, Kroy Biermann, 33. The hot and heavy photos were taken right on the beach, with Kim wearing a teeny tiny black bikini and Kroy rockin’ an even smaller Speedo. In the first pic of a slideshow, they wrapped their arms around each other while striking goofy poses in the ocean. The second photo showed them intensely making out while submerged in the crystal blue waters.

It seems like Kim is practically aging in reverse, and with each passing day, she appears to get younger. She truly looked half her age in yet another snapshot from her Caribbean vacation where she sported a tiny, yellow bikini. Kim showed off her fit physique by the beach in the sultry photo, with the picturesque ocean backdrop behind her.

Kim may not be ready to touch down in Atlanta, but it looks like she had an absolute ball on her island excursions. See her latest sexy swimsuit snapshot above!