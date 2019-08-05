Jenelle Evans Shares Adorable Pic Of All 3 Of Her Kids Cradling Chickens After Winning Back Custody

Jenelle Evans is thrilled to have all 3 of her children — daughter Ensley, 2, and sons Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 9, back at the family’s farm in North Carolina. They spent Sunday with their chickens, and Jenelle snapped the cutest photo!

Jenelle Evans‘ kids have taken so well to the animals she and husband, David Eason, 30, have been raising on their farm in North Carolina. The reality television star shared a sweet photo of all three of her children holding the family’s chickens, which they are homesteading. “A bunch of Momma’s chickens,” Jenelle captioned the photo of daughter Ensley, 2, and sons Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 10, on Sunday. The kids were all smiles as they cradled one chicken each in their arms.

The mother-of-three has been sharing videos and photos on social media since she regained custody of Ensley and Kaiser. Jenelle shares custody of Jace with her mother, Barbara Evans. The former Teen Mom star lost temporary custody of all three children, including David’s daughter Maryssa, 11, from a previous relationship, following the death of the family’s French Bulldog, Nugget. David admitted to killing the pup, claiming the animal bit Ensley in a post on social media back in April. Jenelle and David regained custody of the kids on July 3.

Jenelle and David had a busy weekend with the kids, as they after they celebrated son Jace’s 10th birthday with a “nerf party” on Saturday, August 3. “We had so much fun! Thanks so much @wilmingtonpaintballandnerf for having us! The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had,” Jenelle captioned a series of Instagram pictures with Jace and Ensley.

“Jace’s #NerfParty was a success!” Jenelle wrote alongside a second post that features her with David, Maryssa, Jace, and Kaiser, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith. Jenelle shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. Despite not being in photos from the party, Jenelle’s mother, Barbara was also at the party.