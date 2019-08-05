‘Girls Cruise’ Preview: Lil’ Kim Reveals She Was Lost & Had ‘No Direction’ After Biggie Died

Lil’ Kim is opening up like never before about her past in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 5 episode of ‘Girls Cruise.’ She talks about her relationship with Biggie and the ‘mistakes’ she’s made.

Lil’ Kim doesn’t feel like she has a lot of people she can talk to. “I don’t really have a lot of people I can trust,” she says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Girls Cruise. But her Girls Cruise crew is different. She openly talks about her past at Chilli’s birthday party and admits, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life.”

She also discussed her past relationship with the late Biggie Smalls. “Biggie told me when to wake up, go to sleep, when I eat, what I drink, who I could talk to, who I couldn’t talk to,” she tells her crew. “He was my life. And when he passed, I was like, ‘What the f**k do I do now? Because I have no direction at all.’ I had to go away. I had to go to prison for a year.” Lil’ Kim is honest about serving time. She says that she “grew” and “matured” because of it. She tells the ladies, “I said, ‘God, I am so sorry. I did not know I wasn’t listening like this.'”

The synopsis for the Aug. 5 episode reads, “Troubled waters rock the boat during the 17-hour journey to Tobago. With rough seas ahead, that doesn’t stop Chilli’s birthday celebration or B. Simone and Dreads from taking their romance to the next level.”

Girls Cruise has been such a great experience for all the cast members. Lil’ Kim, Chilli, Mya, Pretty Vee, and more have bonded on this journey. “I’ve been waiting for the place where everyone releases anything in their heart that they’ve been always wanting to talk about,” Lil’ Kim says in the preview. Girls Cruise airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.