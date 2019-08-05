It seems Gigi Hadid and ‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron had a great first date because 24 hours later, they’re reportedly out on a second one.

It looks like Tyler Cameron has snagged one of the hottest supermodels on the planet. The Bachelorette runner-up has reportedly gone on a second date in less than two days with Gigi Hadid. On Aug. 4, the 24-year-old beauty met up for drinks with the hunky 26-year-old reality star at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House and things went so well that they headed back to her NYC apartment in her car. Now the pair has been spotted out on Aug. 5 at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City along with some pals, E! News reports.

“Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation,” a source told the site, adding “They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other.” The insider says the meet-up was easy as they have a “few mutual friends” in the modeling industry.

On July 23, it was clear that if Tyler was not Hannah Brown‘s final choice on The Bachelorette, no other women on the planet stood a chance as Gigi started following Tyler on Instagram. He immediately followed her right back. She has almost 50 million followers and is one of the most successful and gorgeous models on the planet so if she wants Tyler, there’s no hope for any other ladies out there…including Hannah.

While Hannah gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt, she later broke off their engagement and relationship when she found out he had a girlfriend back home in Nashville. Then on After The Final Rose, Tyler — who she sent home in Crete as her runner up — was brought out and she asked if he’s like to go out for drinks and he happily agreed. He was seen leaving Hannah’s L.A. apartment on Aug. 1 after an apparent sleepover, but now he’s in NYC with Gigi. “Tyler saw Hannah in LA and they had a good night and a good talk. But it’s probably not going to amount to much right now,” E!’s insider added. Uh, yeah cause he’s with Gigi friggin Hadid!!!