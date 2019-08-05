‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Isn’t Worried About Camille Grammer Having An ‘I Told You So’ Moment Amid Legal Woes

Even though Dorit Kemsley called Camille Grammer a ‘snake’ for bringing up her husband’s financial issues during ‘RHOBH,’ she could care less what her co-star thinks about her.

Things got ugly on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Camille Grammer brought up Dorit Kemsley‘s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley‘s bankruptcy and financial problems over a group dinner. It escalated to the point that Dorit, 43, called Camille, 50, a “snake.” The two now have no contact and Dorit is offended at how Camille kept dragging the couple’s financial situation.

“Dorit couldn’t care less what Camille thinks. She knows she’s probably having an ‘I told you so’ moment, but that’s so not the case. She found Camille’s behavior and accusations toward her so childish and offensive this entire season. She doesn’t talk to Camille, so Camille in her mind doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” a source close to Dorit tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The “I told you so” moment is in reference to Dorit and PK recently being sent a notice from an L.A. court they could be arrested if they don’t show up to court on Sept. 5 with their complete bank and financial records in a battle with a man named Nicos Kirzis, who claims he loaned PK $1.2 million in 2011 and was never paid back. According to paperwork obtained by The Blast, he claims PK went years without ever giving him a dime and then PK tried to protect himself from paying off the debt by filing for bankruptcy.

Camille went sniffing around the topic on RHOBH June 25’s episode where she reflected on how “Your husband was telling me how he filed for bankruptcy,” and how he told her he “ended up a billionaire out of nowhere” but got “taken down.” Camille added, “And I was just like, ‘Wow, where does she get these fancy cars, these Bentleys she’s driving around, all these diamonds, your makeup, your glam, your clothes are outstanding, they’re beautiful, I’ve always said that.”

Camille then brought up why she wanted to talk about Dorit & PK’s finances, because “Your husband owes out a lot of money to somebody very, very closer to me,” and claimed she was “protecting” Dorit by not going into details. Dorit snapped at that statement, telling Camille “You’re protecting me?! You’re a little snake That’s what you are. You wanna go low? We’ll go low.” Camille then later brought up, “I know your husband owes over $1 million to a company. It’s bad. There’s lawyers involved, too.” In a confessional she added “It seems like there’s things that maybe PK hasn’t so been open about in their financial situation.”