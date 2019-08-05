Denise Richards Thanks Fans For Alerting Her About Her Enlarged Thyroid

Denise Richards took to Instagram on Aug. 4 to share before and after pics of her thyroid after fans pointed out it looked enlarged during the ‘RHOBH’ reunion.

Denise Richards, 48, boasted about her improved thyroid when she shared some pics to Instagram with a sweet message about her health to her fans. In the Aug. 4 post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she took the advice of some fans who pointed out that her thyroid looked enlarged during the airing of the RHOBH reunion, and decided to stop eating gluten.

“It’s amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed. A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is … I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare,” Denise’s full message read.

Fans grew concerned over Denise’s thyroid when they commented that it looked bigger than normal above the collar of the sleeveless tan dress she wore for the Bravo show reunion. She had her hair pulled back so the area was clear to see and she also wore a similar dress that showed it as well when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

We’re glad to hear Denise is doing better with her thyroid and has found a way to keep it down and healthy!