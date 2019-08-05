‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Demi Burnett Promises A ‘Dramatic’ Season With ‘Lots Of Dumpster Fires’

Ahead of the season six premiere of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ we caught up with Demi Burnett EXCLUSIVELY for scoop about what’s to come!

Demi Burnett is just one of many sexy Bachelor Nation alum returning to ABC for season six of Bachelor in Paradise, and we got to talk to her all about it at the taping of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All last month. “I will say that it is very dramatic,” Demi teased to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lots of dumpster fires. It was an amazing summer and it’s going to be a great season.” As for what she’s looking for on the show, Demi added, “I think it’s someone who is confident and can show me that they know how to love someone and that they can love me fully. I do need that, and I do need to know that someone is 100% interested.”

The first trailer for BIP featured a LOT of Demi, including her cracking jokes, crying…and making one BIG confession. “I’m interested in a woman and it feels crazy,” Demi admitted in the sneak peek, which showed footage of her straddling a woman on a bed. “But it feels right. I can’t wait to be alone with her.” The trailer didn’t identify who the woman was, but Demi was praised by several others in Bachelor Nation for her decision to come out. We’ll have to wait until it airs to see what happens there, but Demi did say that it was extremely different from her experience on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

“It’s better and worse in some ways,” she explained. “You get a bunch of different people you get to spend time with all day long and you get to have fun with all your friends. On The Bachelor, the friendships get cliquey because you’re all competing for one guy, whereas in Paradise, you have a whole buffet of men to fight over. You all just kind of mesh a lot more because everybody has their person and you’re not just fighting for one guy. But the downside of that was that it was a lot more emotional and you have to figure out a lot more about yourself and dive deeper into that side of things. Discovering yourself in Paradise is harder, but more rewarding!”

In Paradise, love is for everyone. But so is the drama. Spend your summer with us on #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/1TmOZOTtyF — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 31, 2019

Demi has certainly made a name for herself during her time in the Bachelor franchise, and she’s keeping her mind open when it comes to what’s in her future. “There are a lot of different options,” she revealed. “There are a lot of different things up in the air and a lot of different things that I could do with what I’ve been given. I’m grateful to have this platform and all these things, so we will see. It’s a surprise but the sky is the limit!”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday Aug. 5 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, and will air on Monday and Tuesday nights.