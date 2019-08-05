Blac Chyna Addresses Skin Bleaching Controversy Months After She Was Accused Of Lightening It

Blac Chyna is setting the record straight after being accused of bleaching her skin to appear lighter and putting her name on the Whitenicious skin lightening cream.

In Nov. of 2018, Blac Chyna came under fire for launching a skin lightening cream, Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream, in partnership with Whitenicious by Dencia. While the $250 cream was to be used to fight hyperpigmentation and dark spots, many online trolls claimed she was using it to bleach her skin. Now Chyna’s’s saying that never happened. On her new Zeus Network reality show, she and cosmetics queen Dencia have a deep conversation about the topic.

“When I used to go to Miami my skin was a little bit darker so that raised this whole controversy thing to where it was said that I was bleaching my skin which I wasn’t,” mom of two Chyna reveals. She and Dencia go on to have a conversation about the topic where the Camaroon-born entrepreneur says “Coming from West Africa, I’ve never had a colorism conversation.” She continues, “You guys fight for your rights to do dumb stuff every day, why can’t I do what I want with my body. If I want to be tan today, I would do it. If I want to be shades lighter, I would do it cause that’s what I want,” she says as Chyna nods on in agreement.

The Shade Room posted the clip and the comments got heated. “It’s deeper than doing what you want cause it’s your body, so many people fought and died so our skin color could be accepted and it’s still not,” a user named Angiel wrote. Another person said “Black people love the skin you’re in please DAMN.” Multiple fans brought up Beyonce‘s song “Brown Skin Girl,” which is an ode to being proud of dark skin. Alexa, play BROWN SKIN GIRL!!! Blast it and leave it on repeat please. Thanks,” one person wrote.

Others pointed out that Chyna’s dad has light skin so that’s one reason why she’s not as dark. “Y’all, blac chynas father is light skin. Chyna does not bleach. She’s originally light skin,” one user commented while another added, “Chyna daddy is bright as f that’s her damn color.” Well, controversy over because according to Chyna, she does not bleach her skin.