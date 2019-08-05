‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Caelynn Reveals A Bombshell Secret About Her Past With Blake

Blake is a hot commodity during the premiere of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season six, but Caelynn has a history with him that she doesn’t want to keep a secret any longer!

Bachelor in Paradise is back! While all of the cast members are introducing themselves during the Aug. 5 premiere, Demi Burnett spends time with her BFF, The Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown, and lets her know that she’s been dating a woman recently. However, they’re not exclusive, so Demi’s heading to Paradise to get some clarity about what she wants. The first person to arrive on the beach is Hannah Godwin from Colton Underwood’s season, followed by Blake Horstmann, who was Becca Kufrin’s runner-up. They have some “good vibes” from the start.

Katie Morton from Colton’s season shows up next, then Dylan Harbour from Hannah B.’s season and Sydney Lotuaco, also from Colton’s season. Derek Peth, who previously got engaged to Taylor Nolan on BIP, is also back for another shot at love. Colton’s ex, Tayshia Adams, arrives next, then Kevin Fortenberry from Hannah’s season and Wills Reid, from Becca’s season. Wills is crushing on Hannah right away, but she’s spending some one-on-one time with Blake right off the bat.

Demi shows up next, then Onyeka Ehie, also from Colton’s season and Cam Ayala, who received a lot of backlash for trying to get a ‘pity rose’ on Hannah’s season. Kevin is especially unexcited to see Cam, as they didn’t get along during The Bachelorette. Next to show up is John Paul Jones, also from Hannah’s season, and he makes quite an entrance in his Speedo. Chris Bukowski, who previously retired from Bachelor Nation after appearing on FIVE shows, also arrives, along with Jane Averbukh, who got eliminated on night one of Colton’s season. Bibiana Julian, from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, shows up, as well.

In Paradise, love is for everyone. But so is the drama. Spend your summer with us on #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/1TmOZOTtyF — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 31, 2019

The next arrivals are Nicole Lopez-Alvar, from Colton’s season, Annaliese Puccini, from last season of BIP, and Clay Harbour, from Becca’s season. Clay broke up with Annaliese’s friend and Bachelor Nation alum, Angela, shortly before the show, and Annaliese makes it clear that she thinks it’s too soon for him to be moving on on Paradise. The next arrival is Caelynn Miller-Keyes, from Colton’s season, and she tells Chris Harrison that she was seeing Blake before the show. However, they’re not in a good place anymore because he “played” her and told her to keep their hookup a secret.

Blake is a hot commodity amidst the women in Paradise, and he gets the first date card. Blake forms a quick connection with Hannah, which worries Dylan, who also spends a lot of time with Hannah on day one. Hannah is excited about the possibility of going out with Blake, but he shocks everyone by asking Tayshia instead, and Hannah’s pretty upset afterward. Blake and Tayshia have a great time on the date, and even makeout in a hot tub before the night is over.

Meanwhile, Derek and Demi spend a lot of time together on the first night, and things get steamy between them in the hot tub. Dylan takes advantage of Blake being away to ask Hannah to spend some one-on-one time together, too. After a quick chat, things quickly heat up between them, and they makeout.

Caelynn opens up to Wells Adams about how she and Blake previously discussed not even going to Paradise, and going public with their relationship instead. She claims they hooked up at Stagecoach at the end of April, and during their night together, she saw him DMing Hannah G. The real bombshell, though, is when Caelynn reveals that Blake told her he had just hooked up with Kristina Schulman, from BIP and Nick Viall’s season, the NIGHT before! Oh, Tayshia was at Stagecoach, too, and Blake was apparently flirting with her all night long, as well. Wells urges Caelynn to share what she knows with the other women, even though Blake asked her to keep it all a secret.

Naturally, Kristina is the next person to arrive on the beach, and she comes in with a date card. Even though she knows about Blake and Caelynn’s night together, Kristina asks Blake on the date, and he accepts. However, she’s being much more careful with her heart this summer after getting screwed over by Dean Unglert during the show’s fourth season. We’ll see how it plays out during the next episode on August 6!