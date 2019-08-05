Angelina Jolie Shares How Proud She Is Of Her Sons & How They Respect Their Sisters

In a new essay for ‘ELLE’, Angelina Jolie writes about why the world needs more ‘wicked women’ — and gives readers a rare glimpse into her family dynamics.

With only two months to go until the release of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie, 44, is covering the August issue of Elle with a moving new essay. In the piece, Angelina touches on her journey as a woman and mother — sharing that “she could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them.” In the essay, Angelina reflects on her travels to various third-world countries, which she has done for decades for her work with refugees. Fondly remembering a Syrian man she met, whose wife was paralyzed after being shot in the spine — she writes, “They were living in a refugee camp, with no possessions and nowhere to go, but I do not think I have ever seen a more loving couple or devoted husband.”

Angelina relates this observation back to her sons (Maddox, 18, Pax, 15 and Knox, 11) treating their sisters (Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and Vivienne, 11) respectfully and as equals. “I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn’t matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn’t strong,” Ang — who looks stunning in the Mr. & Mrs. Smith inspired photos — continues. “There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.”

As a mom, Angelina has plenty to boast about lately: her eldest, Maddox — who recently celebrated his 18th birthday — is leaving home to attend college in South Korea! He will reportedly study biochemistry at Yonsei University in the capital city of Seoul.