Angelina Jolie Channels Her ‘Mr. & Mrs Smith’ Spy Character For Sexy ‘ELLE UK’ Photo Shoot

Two months ahead of the release of her new movie, ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,’ Angelina Jolie appeared on the cover of ‘Elle UK’ in a stealthy and sultry shoot.

Angelina Jolie, 44, looks just like she did in the 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in her new cover shoot for Elle UK! The actress looks gorgeous in a black dress on the cover, with her hair styled to the side and a pop of red lipstick. Inside the mag, one photo shows her leaning against an airplane while wearing a cargo green jumpsuit. She also has on aviator sunglasses and lip gloss, for a super stealthy look. Another image shows her up close with this same look, putting her flawless skin on full display. We’re totally getting Mr. & Mrs. Smith spy vibes from this!

In other shots, she’s surrounded by dogs while wearing the black dress from the cover, as well as a silky white robe. For another pic, she wears a tan trenchcoat and smolders for the camera with a deep red lipstick. The dark and moody photos fit perfectly with the theme of the cover story, which was done to promote Angie’s upcoming movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Once again, Angelina will take on the role of the evil Maleficent in the Disney film, which is set to be released in October.

In her cover story, Angelina opened up about what it was like to play a ‘wicked woman’ in the movie, and why she thinks the world needs more of them. “We have to ask, ‘Why is so much energy expended to keep woman in a secondary position?'” she wrote. “Looked at it in this light, ‘wicked women’ are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse. Women who refuse to follow rules and codes they don’t believe are best for themselves or their families. Women who don’t give up on their voice and rights, even at the risk of death or imprisonment or rejection by their families and communities. If that is wickedness, then the world needs more wicked women.”

Recently, Angelina has been seen out and about with her kids quit often, and since Maleficent is age-appropriate, we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing them on the red carpet when Angie does press for the film this fall.