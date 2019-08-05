Alexis Skyy Attends Wild ‘Cucumber Party’ & Fans Are Shocked Over The NSFW Videos

Things got pretty WILD at Alexis Skyy’s boyfriend’s cucumber-themed party on Aug. 4, and fans cannot stop talking about the NSFW videos from the bash that were shared online.

Alexis Skyy’s new boyfriend threw a wild ‘cucumber party’ on August 4, and the videos have gone viral! The bash featured cucumber-shaped floats in the pool, and as the night went on, actual cucumbers were used for acts that you can only imagine. Boosie shared raunchy videos from the party, which features Alexis penetrating another woman with a cucumber in the middle of a massive crowd. Other women can be seen mimicking other NSFW acts with the vegetable, as well. Because of the graphic nature of these videos, we will not be sharing them here, but you can watch them on Boosie’s Instagram at your own discretion.

After the party, Alexis took to Instagram Live to clear up some rumors about what went down. At one point, it was reported that she had been in a fight that broke out at the event, but she denied any involvement. She also addressed the NSFW cucumber video, and explained, “The girl is a f***ing porn star, y’all need to relax. She’s a whole porn star. She’s the one that told me to put it in her! Alcohol’s in your system, you’re just having a good time.” Still, that did not stop fans from flooding Twitter with comments about the videos they saw.

Many people were disappointed that Alexis was involving herself in such a wild, public event like this, especially since she has a one-year-old daughter at home, while others were just left in complete shock by what they witnessed. Fans posted GIFs about what their reactions to the videos were, and they ranged from disgust to shock and awe.

Found out why Alexis Sky is trending, and… pic.twitter.com/5IMbs76JUl — RedRaider806 (@RedRaiderLex) August 5, 2019

So I decided to see why Alexis Sky was trending and i- ma’am why???? pic.twitter.com/EaBWKnycEa — la tormenta (@Its_Jessiccaa) August 5, 2019

Alexis definitely seemed unbothered by all the talk, though, and continued posting videos to her Instagram Story throughout the night. Meanwhile, Boosie called the event the “best party ever” and bragged about being a judge “at this thug life event.” To each their own!