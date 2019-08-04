Connor Betts: 5 Things To Know About Alleged Suspect In Dayton Shooting

Connor Betts, 24, has been named the suspect in the Dayton, Ohio nightlife area shooting that killed 9 people, which included his 22-year-old sister, and injured 27, with one in critical condition, on Aug. 3. Here are five things you should know about him.

Connor Betts, a 24-year-old Ohio native, has been named as the suspect in the terrible Dayton, Ohio shooting that took nine lives, including his 22-year-old sister, Megan Betts, and injured 27, with at least one remaining in critical condition, on the night of Aug. 3, according to authorities. In a press conference, Lt. Col. Matt Carper, Dayton Deputy Chief of Police, named all nine victims and confirmed that the shooter’s sister, Megan, was the youngest of the them. “Yes, that’s the sister of the suspect,” Carper said when asked about Megan. The incident happened in a nightlife area of the city known as the Oregon District, just hours after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, TX left 20 dead and 26 injured, and all nine victims were confirmed to be found outside in the streets in this area. Here are five things you need to know about the Dayton gunman.

1.) He was reportedly wearing body armor at the time of the shooting. He used a .223 caliber, assault-style weapon with high capacity magazines, according to Dayton police, and was shot dead by authorities, who responded to the incident in under a minute of it taking place, at the scene.

2.) He was from Bellbrook, Ohio. Bellbrook is about 15.5 miles from Dayton, where the shooting happened, and officials told CBS News that they were searching his home on the morning of Aug. 4 for anything that may help with the pending investigation into his actions.

3.) He is believed to have been a college student. A LinkedIn page matching his identity lists him as a student at Sinclair Community College and a crew team member at Chipotle Mexican Grill, according to Newsweek. In the profile, he also describes himself as “Good under pressure. Fast learner. Eager to overachieve.”

4.) His former high school principal reportedly indicated he had a troubling incident while attending the school. Chris Baker, who was the Bellbrook High School principal for 14 years before resigning this summer, was asked about reports that Betts was suspended as a student after he caused a lockdown by writing a “hit list” on a bathroom wall. “I would not dispute that information, but I don’t want to get involved any more than just making that comment,” Baker replied, according to Dayton Daily News. Betts wasn’t believed to have a criminal record besides minor traffic violations, the outlet also reported.

5.) One former friend described him as “nice and quiet”. “The Connor Betts that I know was a nice kid,” the Bellbrook man, who claimed he knew Betts for two decades, told the Dayton Daily News after the shooting. “The Connor Betts that I talked to I always got along with well.” He also opened up about how they used to ride the bus together and talk about music and pop culture and said the last time he saw him was about 10 months ago, but it was a casual conversation and he didn’t seem to have any obvious mental issues. “The biggest thing is to focus on mental health and to help people who are going through the problems and going through the struggles,” the man said about what he has taken away from the tragedy.