Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Kiss After Sushi Dinner Celebrating ‘Astroworld’s 1 Year Anniversary

Cuties! Travis Scott took Kylie Jenner out on a sushi date night in Beverly Hills to celebrate one year since he dropped his ‘Astroworld’ album. They passionately kissed as they waited for their car.

Now this is love! Travis Scott took his lady Kylie Jenner out on a Saturday date night to their favorite sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Aug. 3. While waiting for their car at the valet stand, they couldn’t contain their affection, as they held each other tight and kissed passionately. Once they were done locking lips, Kylie, 21, continued to hold on to Travis, 28, while he pulled her close with his left arm around her neck. Matsuhisa has throngs of paparazzi outside being the celeb hot spot that it is, and Kylie and Travis weren’t at all shy about showing off how crazy they are about each other. You can see the pics here.

The couple dressed down for their date night, as Travis wore a black logo t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Kylie donned a cream oversized sweat shirt, dark leggings and white trainers on her feet. She even went casual with her hair, pulling it up into a bun on the back of her head with a scrunchie. But she did carry a Hermes Birkin bag so there was some luxury to the otherwise easy going outfit. Hey, a worldwide rap superstar and a billionaire cosmetics mogul can dress however they want when they go out to dinner.

The couple actually had something big to celebrate, as Aug. 3 marked the one year anniversary since Travis released his album Astroworld. It was a worldwide smash and debuted at number one on the Billboard top 200 chart in its first week of release. It claimed that position for two weeks and the album scored the second-largest debut in 2018 behind Drake‘s Scorpion. He followed it up with a massive sold-out tour from Nov. of 2018 through late March of 2019, of which Kylie and their daughter Stormi, 18 months, tagged along for portions of it. He’s back home with Kylie ever since and is not performing again until Aug. 31’s Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia.