Selena Gomez Looks Happy In Crop Top At BFF Theresa Mingus’ 30th Birthday Party – Pics & Video

Selena Gomez stunned in a white crop top and pink pants while celebrating her bestie’s 30th birthday.

Selena Gomez showed off her impeccable style at her pal’s birthday party. The singer, 27, was photographed at Theresa Mingus‘ 30th b’day bash wearing a white crop top and metallic pink high-waisted pants. She finished off her look with layered gold necklaces, hoop earrings, and a velvet scrunchie that held her top bun in place. This look would make any ’90s kid proud (which made it perfect for the party since her pal was born in 1989.)

Selena appeared to be having a blast at the party. She posed for photos with Theresa and her friends in front of a “Happy Birthday” banner and “30” balloons. But she wasn’t excited about being accused of cheating at a party game.

Theresa’s face was blown up into a large poster with a sign above it that said “Pin the juul on the Turfie.” In a clip reposted by a fan, Selena can be seen screaming “No, I didn’t!” while pointing to where she placed her marker on her friend’s photo. While one friend wasn’t buying it, another jumped in to defend Sel, saying, “she got it right by her mouth.”

It seems as if the birthday celebrations in this friend group never end! Selena turned 27 on July 22 and celebrated her big day with a trip to Italy with her closest buds.

She also got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when she found out two of her BFFs planned a trip to see a taping of Shark Tank in September. “Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift,” Selena captioned a video of the exciting reveal. Looks like the b’day activities are far from over!