Prince Harry Gushes Over His ‘Amazing Wife’ Meghan Markle In Sweet Tribute For Her 38th Birthday

Prince Harry thanked Meghan Markle for ‘joining me on this adventure’ in a sweet post celebrating her 38th birthday.

Meghan Markle received an adorable shoutout on her birthday from Prince Harry! The Duchess of Sussex turned 38 today, Aug. 4, and her husband made sure to wish her a great one on social media. The Sussex Royal official Instagram page shared a sweet photo of Meghan smiling brightly while sitting down in a blue shirt dress.

“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” the caption said ahead of Harry’s personal message. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H,” the Duke of Sussex added.

But Harry wasn’t the only royal to wish Meghan a happy birthday. Kensington Royal, aka the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, also posted a tribute to the former Suits star. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” the caption read. It was posted alongside a photo of Kate and William walking alongside Meghan and Harry. William and Harry’s father Prince Charles was also in the picture.

Speaking of Charles, he also made sure to make Meghan feel appreciated on her special day. The Clarence House account posted a slideshow of three images: a close up of the retired actress smiling, a photo of the Prince of Wales having a sweet moment with Meghan, and an image of Meghan laughing with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” the caption read.