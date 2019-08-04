Mariah Carey: Why She Won’t Clap Back At Whoopi Goldberg After She Body Shamed The Singer

Mariah Carey is feeling great about her body despite the shocking comment Whoopi Goldberg said about her on a recent episode of ‘The View’ and it’s helping her to focus on other things.

Whoopi Goldberg, 63, made headlines when she seemed to body shame Mariah Carey, 49, by commenting that her look in her 1999 “Heartbreaker” music video was the singer “20 bodies ago”, but it turns out Mariah has no plans to respond. Although the remark, which Whoopi said to co-host Ana Navarro on the Aug. 1 episode of The View, brought out a lot of shock and outrage from Mariah’s fans, it turns out the songstress herself is not letting it bother her because she’s happy with the way she looks and wants to focus on more important things.

“Mariah looks and feels amazing, she’s very happy with her body right now so Whoopi’s comments can’t hurt her in any way, they really don’t mean anything to her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Plus, she has much more meaningful things occupying her right now. She’s in upstate New York with her kids and a bunch of underprivileged city kids that she sponsored so that they can have the camp experience. It’s called Camp Mariah and it’s something she’s been funding for years and it is very close to her heart. The kids that go there have very little, they live in the city and most of them never expect to go to her camp. Camp Mariah changes lives, that’s what Mariah cares about, not some rude comment by Whoopi. No way will she even give this a response. Besides, her lambs can do that for her, she knows they always have her back.”