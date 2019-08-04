Kim Kardashian Dropping New Fragrance Same Day As Taylor Swift’s Album & Fans Are Annoyed: ‘I Cannot’

Kim Kardashian rescheduled her fragrance launch from the same day as Taylor Swift’s release of ‘ME!’ to the day of the singer’s album drop.

Taylor Swift is releasing her seventh studio album, Lover, later this month so naturally Kim Kardashian is dropping something then, too. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, announced on Aug. 2 that her fragrance collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner would be launching on Aug. 23, which coincidentally is the exact same day that Taylor’s album comes out.

Fans weren’t thrilled about the timing, believing that it may not actually be all that coincidental given the two stars’ history with each other. As you’re likely well aware, Kim came for Taylor in 2016, releasing a series of Snapchat videos that were meant to “expose” the 29-year-old singer for lying about knowing Kanye West was going to namedrop her on his song “Famous.” Taylor has called out Kim for bullying her on multiple occasions since the incident.

“Y’all see that Kim & Kylie are dropping their perfume on August 23rd… the same day Lover is released… I cannot,” @salutetotay13 tweeted, while @visagedegateau wrote, “Oh so now the kim and kylie perfume is coming the same day as Lover? This [isn’t] a coincidence anymore.”

Y’all see that Kim & Kylie are dropping their perfume on August 23rd… the same day Lover is released… I cannot — alex | LOVER 💗 (@salutetotay13) August 4, 2019

Another fan pointed out that this isn’t the first time Kim has tried to launch something the same day as her rival. “Kim and Kylie are releasing their perfume the same day as Lover comes out, didn’t they pull back the release that was in the day Taylor’s countdown ended??” user @olddeadtaylor tweeted.

Kim and Kylie are releasing their perfume the same day as Lover comes out, didn't they pull back the release that was in the day Taylor's countdown ended?? — 🌈 leticia 🌈 (@olddeadtaylor) August 3, 2019

Earlier this year, the “You Need To Calm Down” hitmaker kicked off her countdown to April 26, with her lead single “ME!” premiering on that date. After the countdown began, Kim revealed that her fragrance line with Kylie would drop on that same day. However, the famous sisters had to delay the launch due to “issues with the durability of the bottles.” Now instead of a single release date, Kim’s product will come out on an album release date instead.